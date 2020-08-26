Open Menu

Matthew Perry lists Malibu pad as DTLA penthouse still sits on market

The "Friends" star is offering $15M for beachside home

Aug.August 26, 2020 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Matthew Perry and the home (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images, and Redfin via Variety)
Matthew Perry hasn’t had much luck selling his Downtown Los Angeles penthouse, so now he’s trying his Malibu beach house.

The “Friends” star listed the 5,500-square-foot Malibu home for just under $15 million, according to Variety. That’s $3 million more than he paid for it in 2011.
The home spans two stories with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Not surprisingly, the house has large windows, sliding glass doors, and balconies to take advantage of its views over the Pacific.

A look at Perry’s Instagram profile suggests he rode out at least part of the pandemic at the house, according to Variety. Perry posted photos at the home in March and April.

Rodeo Realty’s Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd have the listing.

The latest listing comes as Perry’s massive Century City penthouse still lingers on the market a little over a year after he listed it.

Three years ago Perry paid $20 million for the 9,300-square-foot spread in The Century tower. He initially put it on the market for $35 million in August 2019, and is now asking $27 million. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

