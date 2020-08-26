Open Menu

Statewide bill would allow duplex development on single-family parcels

SB 1120 is latest measure to address California’s deepening housing crisis, but opposition awaits

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 26, 2020 12:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California State Senator Scott Wiener and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins
California State Senator Scott Wiener and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins

State lawmakers are considering a bill to end restrictive single-family zoning statewide, another measure aimed at addressing California’s mounting housing crunch.

Senate Bill 1120 would allow a property owner to convert a single-family home into a duplex or demolish it entirely to build two single-family homes or one duplex, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A homeowner could also split the property into two lots and build a duplex on each, quadrupling the number of units on the original parcel, according to the report.

Authored by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego, the bill would not bar property owners from building single-family homes. It would prevent local jurisdictions from restricting the owner of a property to a single-family house.

The measure passed in the Senate, and is now in the Assembly. It needs approval from both houses and from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Similar bills to open up single-family parcels for more dense development have tried and failed, meeting with fierce opposition from suburban residents in predominantly single-family neighborhoods. Their contention has been that such bills threaten the character of those neighborhoods.

Advocates of such pro-density bills argue they would help address the state’s housing crisis by boosting supply and lowering prices.

Sen. Scott Wiener, who has been a vocal advocate of higher-density measures, proposed a similar bill in March. That measure, SB 902, was largely seen as a scaled-back version of his own SB 50, which failed to pass. SB 50 was introduced after his first density proposal, SB 827, also failed. [LAT] Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
DevelopmentHousing crisis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jose Huizar and Nury Martinez (Credit: Desiree Stone/Getty Images)

LA City Council moves to “close loopholes” in the development process

LA City Council moves to “close loopholes” in the development process
Jose Huizar (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jose Huizar’s trial now set for June 2021

Jose Huizar’s trial now set for June 2021
Kathryn Barger, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

LA County launches $100M rental assistance program

LA County launches $100M rental assistance program
Chief Justice Tani Cantil Sakauye

Statewide eviction ban, set to end, may get brief extension

Statewide eviction ban, set to end, may get brief extension
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva (Credit: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA County begins carrying out pre-coronavirus evictions

LA County begins carrying out pre-coronavirus evictions
Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye

State lawmakers call for eviction moratorium extension

State lawmakers call for eviction moratorium extension
Jose Huizar and a rendering of the project (Getty, City Market LA)

Huizar-tied community benefits fund linked to DTLA megaproject faces scrutiny

Huizar-tied community benefits fund linked to DTLA megaproject faces scrutiny
Nury Martinez

City of LA will pay landlords up to $2K for Covid-affected tenants

City of LA will pay landlords up to $2K for Covid-affected tenants
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.