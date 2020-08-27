Open Menu

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors

Firm acquired 177K sf 2-building campus from Walton Street Capital JV

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 27, 2020 11:05 AM
By Dennis Lynch Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Menlo Equities’ Rick Holmstrom, Walton Street’s Eric Mogentale, and the campus
Menlo Equities’ Rick Holmstrom, Walton Street’s Eric Mogentale, and the campus

Menlo Equities paid $43 million for a two-building office campus in San Dimas that is fully leased to two government defense contractors.

The Menlo Park-based private equity firm closed earlier this month on the recently-renovated property, which has 177,000 square feet of office space, records show.

Walton Street Capital and Stillwater Investment Group were the sellers. The duo acquired the campus at 924-936 Overland Court in early 2015 for $18 million, and completely overhauled the now 32-year-old property.

The complex is fully leased to major U.S. government defense contractors. Raytheon Technologies subsidiary United Technologies occupies the 79,000-square-foot building, while Leidos has the 98,000-square-foot building.

The Overland Court campus is among two properties that Menlo Equities now owns in Los Angeles County and 13 in total in Southern California. Most of its holdings are in Orange County. It also has eight other properties in Northern California and a number of other assets across 10 other states and Washington D.C., according to its website.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA Commercial MarketOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Firefighters work to protect homes surrounding residences engulfed in flames. CZU Lightning Complex fires. (Credit: Dylan Bouscher/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Wave of wildfires has now claimed nearly 2,000 properties

Wave of wildfires has now claimed nearly 2,000 properties
Joel Schreiber, CEO of Waterbridge Capital and 801 Broadway (Credit: Shir Stein and Google Maps)

Waterbridge JV shops 1M sf DTLA mixed-use complex

Waterbridge JV shops 1M sf DTLA mixed-use complex
From left: NortonLifeLock’s Vincent Pilette, Northwood Investors’ John Krukal, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
(iStock)

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2
Lowe co-CEO’s Mike and Rob Lowe, Related Fund Management’s Justin Metz, 2130 Violet Street

Related affiliate joins with Lowe to build Arts District office complex

Related affiliate joins with Lowe to build Arts District office complex
DTLA and Century City (Credit: Basil D Soufi via Wikipedia, and iStock)

Office leasing in Q2 was a fraction of what it was a year ago

Office leasing in Q2 was a fraction of what it was a year ago
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Woodridge CEO Michael Rosenfeld with 101 S. Marengo Avenue, and a rendering of the building (Credit: Google Maps)

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.