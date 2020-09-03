Open Menu

Vista Studios grows its footprint in Playa Vista

Independent production studio is leasing 21K sf next to its existing facility

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 03, 2020 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Randall Heer and the property (Credit: Google Maps)
Randall Heer and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Production company Vista Studios is expanding its footprint in Playa Vista.

The company signed a lease for 20,900 square feet at Effkay Enterprises’ 5415 Jandy Place, according to Commercial Observer. The industrial property sits next to Vista’s existing studio and office space at the corner of Jandy Place and Beatrice Street.

Both buildings are part of a maze of industrial, studio and office spaces north of W. Jefferson Boulevard. Neighbors include shoemaker Toms, advertising agency Integer Group and architect Frank Gehry’s Gehry Partners.

Vista Studios is an independent outfit that rents its studio space to content creators, according to Commercial Observer. The company operates four sound stages out of their existing building on Beatrice Street.

Being in Playa Vista also puts Vista Studios near the large, campus-style offices of tech giants, including Google’s Spruce Goose campus, Facebook’s recently expanded offices and a large YouTube production facility.

NAI Capital represented Vista Studios, while Cushman & Wakefield represented Effkay Enterprises. [Commercial Observer]Dennis Lynch

