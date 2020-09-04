Open Menu

Well-heeled travelers spending months at ritzy hotels

World’s wealthiest, with little reason to go home, are living at pricey resorts

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 04, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rosewood Miramar Beach, Beverly Hills Hotel
Rosewood Miramar Beach, Beverly Hills Hotel

High-end hotels in picturesque getaways and cities alike find themselves hosting well-heeled travelers for extended stays — as long as 90 days.

The pandemic has left some wealthy Americans at the end of the summer with fouled-up travel plans and no reason to go home, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Even some Angelenos with perfectly good homes are paying to stay at local hotels. The Beverly Hills Hotel and the Hotel Bel Air are experiencing an uptick in 90-day stays, mostly from area residents.

A quarter of the guests staying at the Timbers Kaua’i in Hawaii are booked for longer than 30 days. Rhode Island’s Ocean House anticipates three families will stay there during the fall.

Auberge Resorts, which operates 19 hotels around the world, has experienced a 300 percent increase in the average length of stay.

Hotels have struggled throughout the pandemic and some are targeting travelers seeking long-term stays by offering package deals at big discounts off the nightly rate. Auberge offers 30 percent to 40 percent off for two-month stays.

Still, extended stays are options only for the wealthiest. Even with a 30 percent discount, a year-long booking for a two-bedroom unit at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito runs around $1.1 million.

Tourism-dependent economies are also taking advantage. Barbados’ tourism recovery plan includes a 12-month tax-free stay for visa holders for just a $2,000 fee. Bermuda also has a program in place to attract remote workers for the winter months.

In the Hamptons, renters are also hanging out longer at private rentals: Stays for bookings in the Hamptons via online rental platforms VRBO and Airbnb were up 20 percent between May and September. The latter month, typically beyond the end of the Hamptons summer season, saw an 8 percent year-over-year rise in total bookings. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushospitality

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Gavin Newsom (Credit: Anda Chu/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

State bans evictions of pandemic-hit renters through January

State bans evictions of pandemic-hit renters through January
California is allowing barbershops and salons to reopen under new coronavirus mitigation guidelines (Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

California allows barbershops to reopen, but LA holds back

California allows barbershops to reopen, but LA holds back
Renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions in front of the court house in Los Angeles (Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments
Real estate brokerages in Los Angeles and elsewhere have made shifts in their business over the last five months that could be for the long-term.

Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage

Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage
Michael Flood and the warehouse (Credit: Google Maps)

LA Food Banks pays $52M for warehouse, ending long search

LA Food Banks pays $52M for warehouse, ending long search
LA County assessor Jeffrey Prang

LA County properties valued at nearly $2 trillion…before pandemic

LA County properties valued at nearly $2 trillion…before pandemic
Southern California home sales rose 27 percent in July compared to June

SoCal surge: Home sales rose 27% in July

SoCal surge: Home sales rose 27% in July
TikTok star Bryce Hall (Credit: Lee County Sheriff)

LA shuts power to TikTok party house

LA shuts power to TikTok party house
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.