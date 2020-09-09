Open Menu

Clippers secure 13 city-owned acres for Inglewood stadium complex

The city approves $66M property sale, where $1.8B project will be built

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 09, 2020 12:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steve Baller, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, and a rendering of the project (Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and JC Olivera/WireImage via Getty Images)
Steve Baller, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, and a rendering of the project (Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and JC Olivera/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers have closed on 13 acres in Inglewood that the organization needs to build its $1.8 billion arena complex.

The Inglewood City Council unanimously approved the $66.3 million sale on publicly-owned land to the Clippers entity in charge of the development, Murphy’s Bowl LLC, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Inglewood, the Federal Aviation Administration, Los Angeles World Airports, and some local parties including the Inglewood Unified School District.

Along with the Clippers’ 18,000-seat stadium, the planned Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex includes a practice facility, team offices, and public space.

The complex spans a total of 28 acres, 22 of which are city-owned. In July, Murphy’s Bowl agreed to acquire a privately-owned parcel needed for the project. The agreement between the city and the company allows for the “potential acquisition of certain private properties not within its control,” according to the Times.

Despite that, the Clippers called the agreement a final approval of the project and announced the creation of a season ticket waitlist. Construction could begin in mid-2021, and the arena could be ready for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The fate of that land was the subject of two lawsuits filed in 2018 — one by the owners of the nearby Forum — James Dolan’s Madison Square Garden Company — and another by local housing advocates.

The first suit was settled after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer purchased the Forum from MSG Company for $400 million in late March. A judge sided with the developers in the latter suit last November. [LAT]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Clippers ArenaInglewood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Steve Ballmer and a rendering of the project (Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and Los Angeles Clippers via LATimes)

Clippers’ $1B arena project won’t contribute to gentrification: Report

Clippers’ $1B arena project won’t contribute to gentrification: Report
James Dolan and Steve Ballmer, with The Forum (Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and Ritapepaj/Wikipedia)

$400M later, Ballmer emerges the victor in legal fight with MSG

$400M later, Ballmer emerges the victor in legal fight with MSG
Steve Ballmer purchases The Forum for $400 m.

Ballmer buys Forum for $400M

Ballmer buys Forum for $400M
Steve Ballmer, Mayor James Butts and the Forum (Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for WE Day, and Ritapepaj/Wikipedia)

Clippers could sail into Inglewood buoyed by Ballmer’s billions

Clippers could sail into Inglewood buoyed by Ballmer’s billions
Steve Ballmer and the Forum (Credit: Ritapepaj/Wikipedia, and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in talks to buy the Forum: report

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in talks to buy the Forum: report
James Dolan, James T. Butts, Steve Ballmer, and a rendering of the proposed Clippers Arena

Intrigue over Clippers’ $1.1B stadium deepens in Inglewood

Intrigue over Clippers’ $1.1B stadium deepens in Inglewood
State Senator Steven Bradford, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove and a rendering of the stadium

Lawmakers charge bias at Clippers arena project

Lawmakers charge bias at Clippers arena project
Homes in some parts of LA grew more than 60 percent over five years (Credit: iStock)

Up, up and away: Home prices soared 60% over 5 years in some parts of LA

Up, up and away: Home prices soared 60% over 5 years in some parts of LA
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.