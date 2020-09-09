A Pacific Palisades home owned by the family of the “French Elvis Presley” has hit the market for $17.9 million.

French singer Johnny Hallyday bought the 11,878-square-foot home at 789 Amalfi Drive a decade ago, property records show. He paid $4.5 million for the home.

Hallyday died in 2017 and has been credited with helping bring rock music to France. “The biggest rock star you’ve never heard of,” Agence France wrote in his obituary.

Coldwell Banker’s Stephan Sean Illouz is the listing agent. The home features a movie theater, gym, infinity pool, four-car garage and walk-in refrigerator.

The listing describes the home as “the perfect retreat for living the ultimate California luxury lifestyle.” The home is also in an area near last fall’s wildfires, though brokers contend they see no evidence that the blazes have deterred home values.