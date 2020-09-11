Open Menu

No laughing matter: Kathy Griffin wants $16M for Bel Air manse

Price tag is 50% more than what comedian paid for 13K sf property 3 years ago

TRD LOS ANGELES
Sep.September 11, 2020 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Kathy Griffin and the home (Credit: Douglas Elliman and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
Kathy Griffin and the home (Credit: Douglas Elliman and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Comedian Kathy Griffin is putting her Bel Air mansion on the market, looking for 50 percent more than what she paid.

The 13,400-square-foot Mediterranean-style home is asking just under $16 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Griffin paid $10.5 million for the property in 2017.

Later that year she sold an 8,000-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $4.5 million. She owned that property for more than a decade.

The interiors of the Bel Air mansion skew more modern than Mediterranean — there’s little ornamentation beyond the wrought-iron railings on the staircase. The Mediterranean influences can be seen in the arched doorways and exposed beam ceilings.

The home has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The primary suite has the largest of the home’s several balconies at around 1,100 square feet. There’s also a wine cellar, home theater, and an office with a fireplace.

The backyard includes a patio with a lounging and dining area with a small lawn at the center. An infinity pool sits at the edge of the backyard overlooking the surrounding hills. The property totals just over a half acre, and the front drive is gated. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

