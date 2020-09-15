A developer has filed plans for a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Warner Center that would add 880 residential units and a hotel.

Plans for the development were filed Monday, for the property at 6100 North Canoga Avenue in Woodland Hills, records show. The project would include two buildings on a site that is now home to Fry’s Electronics.

The developer is not named, but Houston-based multifamily developer Kaplan Management Company acquired the parcel in February for $48 million.

Kaplan has a satellite office in Irvine. According to the company’s website, it has developed and acquired 35,000 multifamily units. The company did not return a call for comment.

The project site is a block away from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s 34-acre planned mixed-use megaproject. That $1.5 billion Promenade 2035 development, which the city Planning Commission approved in May, includes 1,400 residential units, 280,000 square feet of retail, another 731,500 square feet of office space and 572 hotel rooms.