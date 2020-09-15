Open Menu

Developer files plans for 880-unit resi complex and hotel at Warner Center

Kaplan Management Company paid $48M for site in February

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 15, 2020 12:51 PM
By Matthew Blake Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mike Kaplan and Fry’s Electronics (Credit: Google Maps)
Kaplan Management CEO Mike Kaplan and Fry’s Electronics (Credit: Google Maps)

A developer has filed plans for a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Warner Center that would add 880 residential units and a hotel.

Plans for the development were filed Monday, for the property at 6100 North Canoga Avenue in Woodland Hills, records show. The project would include two buildings on a site that is now home to Fry’s Electronics.

The developer is not named, but Houston-based multifamily developer Kaplan Management Company acquired the parcel in February for $48 million.

Kaplan has a satellite office in Irvine. According to the company’s website, it has developed and acquired 35,000 multifamily units. The company did not return a call for comment.

The project site is a block away from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s 34-acre planned mixed-use megaproject. That $1.5 billion Promenade 2035 development, which the city Planning Commission approved in May, includes 1,400 residential units, 280,000 square feet of retail, another 731,500 square feet of office space and 572 hotel rooms.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Multifamily DevelopmentWarner Centerwoodland hills

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The property at 21555 Oxnard Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Anthem’s former Warner Center office building gets 75% valuation cut

Anthem’s former Warner Center office building gets 75% valuation cut
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s Larry Green and a rendering of the project (Credit: Westfield Promenade 2035)

Unibail-Rodamco’s 34-acre mixed-use Promenade project wins city planning approval

Unibail-Rodamco’s 34-acre mixed-use Promenade project wins city planning approval
Mike Kaplan and the site (Credit: Google Maps)

Multifamily firm Kaplan pays $48M for Warner Center retail site

Multifamily firm Kaplan pays $48M for Warner Center retail site
A rendering of the project (Credit: Ian Espinoza Associates vis Urbanize)

Westfield adds affordable units to $1.5B Promenade redevelopment

Westfield adds affordable units to $1.5B Promenade redevelopment
From left: Angelo Gordon’s CEO Michael Gordon, Jonathan Feldman from Global Mutual and LPC’s David Binswangerand the property (Credit: Yardi Matrix)

Campus @ Warner Center selling for $211M

Campus @ Warner Center selling for $211M
A rendering of the property, Cityview CEO Sean Burton and Virtu Investments principals Michael Green and Scott McWhorter (Credit: LCP 360) 

Virtu pays $71M for Warner Center complex in Opportunity Zone

Virtu pays $71M for Warner Center complex in Opportunity Zone
David Nagel

Decron Properties, in multifamily expansion mode, pushes into Warner Center

Decron Properties, in multifamily expansion mode, pushes into Warner Center
Larry Green, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s EVP for US Development, and a drawing of the planned stadium (Credit: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield)

Billion-dollar Warner Center megaproject faces another hurdle

Billion-dollar Warner Center megaproject faces another hurdle
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.