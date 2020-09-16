Open Menu

Rockefeller Group snags Inland Empire site for logistics centers

New York developer planning 623,000 square feet in Perris

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 16, 2020 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daniel J. Moore and the site (Credit: Rockefeller Group)
Daniel J. Moore and the site (Credit: Rockefeller Group)

Rockefeller Group is betting on demand for modern logistics space in Southern California — with good reason.

The New York-based developer has purchased 30 acres in the Riverside County city of Perris and plans to build a pair of industrial facilities there, according to the Commercial Observer.

The firm purchased the shovel-ready sites from Newcastle Partners for $20 million. Rockefeller plans to break ground next month and have the buildings ready for occupancy by spring.

The larger of the two facilities will measure 333,500 square feet on 17 acres. A 289,500-square-foot facility will take up the other 13 acres. They are being called the Harvill Avenue Logistics Center and the Val Verde Logistics Center, respectively.

Industrial real estate and single-family homes have performed well while nearly every other real estate category has floundered during the coronavirus pandemic. Industrial real estate investment trusts have returned nearly 27 percent this year, while retail REITS are down 40 percent, hospitality REITs have lost half their value, and office and residential REITs are down more than 10 percent.

Logistics properties have benefited from the pandemic’s acceleration of e-commerce. Amazon recently announced it would open 100 new facilities this month including logistics centers after reporting a record $88.9 billion in second quarter sales — a 40 percent year-over-year increase. A longer-term Amazon plan calls for 1,000 warehouses.

Rockefeller Group is owned by the Japanese real estate giant Mitsubishi Estate and owns a handful of other industrial properties in Southern California, including the recently completed Centerpointe Commerce Center in nearby Moreno Valley and a 19-acre facility in San Bernardino.

Last week the company broke ground on a 222,300-square-foot distribution center in Atlanta. [Commercial Observer] Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
industrial real estateLogistics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Chris DeWitt, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Made Goods furniture wholesaler inks giant lease in City of Industry

Made Goods furniture wholesaler inks giant lease in City of Industry
Michael Flood and the warehouse (Credit: Google Maps)

LA Food Banks pays $52M for warehouse, ending long search

LA Food Banks pays $52M for warehouse, ending long search
Brett Dedeaux and the property (Credit: Dedeaux Properties and DB&R Marketing Communications via Commercial Observer)

Dedeaux, Stockbridge boost industrial portfolio

Dedeaux, Stockbridge boost industrial portfolio
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
Aerial of inland empire industrial areas (Credit: CBRE via OBSERVER MEDIA)

The Inland Empire’s booming logistics industry is a double-edge sword

The Inland Empire’s booming logistics industry is a double-edge sword
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Woodridge CEO Michael Rosenfeld with 101 S. Marengo Avenue, and a rendering of the building (Credit: Google Maps)

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May
Jeff Bezos and the IAC Commerce Center (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and IAC Commerce Center)

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt

Brookfield scoops up Carson industrial properties for $64M

Brookfield scoops up Carson industrial properties for $64M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.