Open Menu

Korean Air eyes sale of Wilshire Grand

Debt-ridden airline lends subsidiary nearly $1B to refinance maturing loan on LA’s tallest tower

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 17, 2020 11:45 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Korean Air chairman and CEO Walter Cho Won-tae and the Wilshire Grand Center at 900 Wilshire Boulevard (Credit: Jae Joon Lee via Wikipedia and Fredchang931124 via Wikipedia)
Korean Air chairman and CEO Walter Cho Won-tae and the Wilshire Grand Center at 900 Wilshire Boulevard (Credit: Jae Joon Lee via Wikipedia and Fredchang931124 via Wikipedia)

The tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi may soon be up for sale, as the Korean conglomerate that owns it struggles to shore up its finances.

Korean Air is in talks with investors regarding a possible sale of the 73-story Wilshire Grand Center in Downtown Los Angeles, the Korean Economic Daily reported, citing industry sources.

The property was facing a $900 million debt maturity this month. On Wednesday, Korean Air’s board decided to lend $950 million to Hanjin International, the subsidiary that owns the mixed-used tower, in order to refinance the debt and sustain hotel operations hurt by the coronavirus, according to a local stock exchange disclosure.

A $300 million piece of that loan is expected to come from the Export-Import Bank of Korea, while the remaining $650 million will be funded by Korean Air itself. The bank loan will have a term of two years, while the company’s own loan is set to be paid off in one year.

According to local media reports, creditor approval for the new financing was conditioned on the airline moving forward with a sale of the property. Korean Air is also in talks with a U.S. investor to sell a stake in Hanjin International, which together with a bridge loan would generate another $300 million for the firm.

The sales process for Wilshire Grand is expected to kick off when business conditions for the 889-room InterContinental hotel improve.

Korean Air did not respond to a request for comment outside of business hours in South Korea.

Read more

The tower, which opened its doors in 2017, was developed at an estimated cost of $1.2 billion. In addition to the hotel, the building includes 677,000 square feet of office space and 67,000 square feet of retail space. Korean Air’s latest annual report values the Hanjin International subsidiary at $914.4 million.

Like most airlines, Korean Air has taken a hit from a drastic decline in air travel in recent months, but its problems — and those of its parent conglomerate Hanjin Group — predate the pandemic. The group’s former chairman Cho Yang-ho died early last year, leading to a messy family feud among his children over control of the company.

Cho’s elder daughter Heather attracted international notoriety in 2014 with the so-called “Nut Rage” incident, after she ordered a Korean Air flight to return to the gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport because of the way a flight attendant served nuts. Cho’s only son Walter is now the group’s chairman and CEO.

Heather Cho joined forces with an activist investor, Korea Corporate Governance Improvement Fund, in an attempt to seize control of the company earlier this year, but those efforts have so far been rebuffed. The activist fund had also pushed for a sale of the Wilshire Grand, noting in promotional material that the property has “no or low synergy with [the] aviation industry” and “suffer[s] from chronic losses.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Downtown LAWilshire Grand

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
OUE Limited executive chairman and CEO Stephen Riady and Silverstein Properties’ Larry Silverstein, with US Bank Tower at 633 West Fifth Street (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, and Wikipedia)

“I believe in the future of Downtown Los Angeles”: Silverstein closes US Bank Tower buy

“I believe in the future of Downtown Los Angeles”: Silverstein closes US Bank Tower buy
Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and the fire (Credit: Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cannabis warehouse that burned in massive fire was never inspected

Cannabis warehouse that burned in massive fire was never inspected
US Bank Tower at 633 West Fifth Street and Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein (Getty, Wikipedia Commons)

Silverstein Properties confirmed as buyer of US Bank Tower

Silverstein Properties confirmed as buyer of US Bank Tower
OUE Limited executive chairman and CEO Stephen Riady and the US Bank Tower (Credit: Wikipedia)

Downtown’s US Bank Tower in contract to sell for $430M

Downtown’s US Bank Tower in contract to sell for $430M
Welton Jordan of EAH Housing, and the block in South Park where the nonprofit development organization wants to build a 64-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Two affordable housing projects will add 120 units to transformed South Park

Two affordable housing projects will add 120 units to transformed South Park
The sale of the Ace Hotel was the biggest L.A. County hotel buy in 2019 (Credit: Google Maps)

Here are the biggest LA hotel sales of 2019

Here are the biggest LA hotel sales of 2019
Greenland Holdings has already decided to sell one downtown Los Angeles Metropolis tower and convert another into apartments, as it struggles to sell two others.

Can influencers and college students save Greenland’s Metropolis?

Can influencers and college students save Greenland’s Metropolis?
KTGY CEO Tricia Esser and the Trust Building

Rising Realty signs KTGY Architecture as first tenant at renovated Trust Building

Rising Realty signs KTGY Architecture as first tenant at renovated Trust Building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.