Open Menu

Netflix inks giant lease in Burbank for first dedicated animation studio

Streamer continues to gobble up space in LA as others downsize

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 22, 2020 11:51 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with the building (Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with the building (Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix is continuing its expansion across the Los Angeles area with a big commitment in Burbank.

The streaming giant is leasing 171,000 square feet for its first dedicated animation studio at Burbank Empire Center’s 2300 W. Empire Avenue, according to CoStar. The property is owned by the real estate investment arm of New York Life and managed by Lincoln Property Company.

It’s the biggest new office lease in Los Angeles this year, as the pandemic has sent many companies looking to reduce their footprints.

But Netflix, whose stock has soared during the coronavirus, is an outlier. It will take 150,000 square feet with plans to expand that by 21,000 square feet in the future, according to the report. The space includes the entire first floor of the seven-story building and spaces on three other floors that roughly add up to half of the 351,300-square-foot building.

CBRE, which represented New York Life in the deal, said the building is now fully leased. New York Life Real Estate Investors bought the property in 2017.

Netflix chose the building because of its proximity to animation studios run by rival companies, sources familiar with the deal told CoStar.

The streamer also leases about 33,000 square feet of space at neighboring buildings — relatively small outposts compared to the major studio and office spaces that Netflix leases around L.A.

As of the third quarter of 2019, Netflix had leased or committed to 1.6 million square feet of office and studio space across L.A.

That includes 722,300 square feet of office space and 388,000 square feet of studio space at properties owned by Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone. [CoStar]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BurbankNetflixOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Menlo Equities’ Rick Holmstrom, Walton Street’s Eric Mogentale, and the campus

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors
The Tower at Burbank at 3900 West Alameda Avenue with Jeffrey Worthe and Blackstone Group President Jonathan Gray (Getty, Google Maps)

Here’s what tenants pay at Blackstone and Worthe’s Tower at Burbank

Here’s what tenants pay at Blackstone and Worthe’s Tower at Burbank
From left: NortonLifeLock’s Vincent Pilette, Northwood Investors’ John Krukal, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex
Bob Iger, Reed Hastings and (clockwise from top left) Sunset Las Palmas, Sunset Bronson and Sunset Gower Studios (Getty, Google Maps)

Here’s what Netflix, Disney and CBS pay at for their Hollywood digs

Here’s what Netflix, Disney and CBS pay at for their Hollywood digs
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
(iStock)

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2
Lowe co-CEO’s Mike and Rob Lowe, Related Fund Management’s Justin Metz, 2130 Violet Street

Related affiliate joins with Lowe to build Arts District office complex

Related affiliate joins with Lowe to build Arts District office complex
DTLA and Century City (Credit: Basil D Soufi via Wikipedia, and iStock)

Office leasing in Q2 was a fraction of what it was a year ago

Office leasing in Q2 was a fraction of what it was a year ago
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.