A 9,000-square-foot home in the Beverly Hills Flats has sold for $40 million, The Real Deal has learned. The price is a record for the area, sources said.

Sellers of the 78-year-old home are Joshua Greer, co-founder of a company that made 3-D movie glasses, and his wife, Lisa. Sources close to the deal would only identify the buyer as a Los Angeles local.

The Greers rented the home at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive to Casey Wasserman, founder of the Wasserman Media Group sports talent agency, and his wife Laura Ziffren, a movie music supervisor, a source said.

The Greers bought the five-bedroom home in 2011 for $23.1 million, according to PropertyShark. Prior owners included Allen Kohl, an heir to the Kohl’s department store fortune.

The neighborhood encompasses Beverly Hills’ main business and civic district, spanning from Sunset to Santa Monica boulevards north to south, and Whittier to Doheny drives west to east.

The Carlton Burgess-designed home was shown to just a few potential buyers, a source said, and a deal emerged fairly quickly. The deal was done off-market and the home was never on the Multiple Listing Service.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty represented the Greers, and Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Joshua Greer operated RealID, a company that rode the wave of 3-D movie viewing in the late 2000s, selling glasses and related equipment to movie theaters. As the popularity of 3-D movie viewing waned, Greer and his partner, Michael Lewis, sold the company to private equity investor Rizvi Traverse Management for $551 million in 2015.

It is unclear how long Wasserman has leased the property, and whether he will remain there now that it has changed hands. Flagg and Bernstein declined to comment, and a message left with Wasserman Media Group was not immediately returned.

In June, Wasserman sold a Beverly Hills mansion to David Geffen for $68 million, and in August, paid $23.6 million for a home on Robin Drive in Hollywood Hills. A source said Wasserman is living in the Roxbury Drive home on a temporary basis as he remodels his new Robin Drive purchase.

Wasserman led L.A.’s successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics and owned the now defunct Los Angeles Avengers of the arena football league.