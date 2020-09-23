Open Menu

Beverly Hills Flats home sells for $40M, reported record for area

9K sf Roxbury Drive property being rented by Casey Wasserman

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 23, 2020 03:14 PM
By Matthew Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joshua Greer and the home (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Joshua Greer and the home (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A 9,000-square-foot home in the Beverly Hills Flats has sold for $40 million, The Real Deal has learned. The price is a record for the area, sources said.

Sellers of the 78-year-old home are Joshua Greer, co-founder of a company that made 3-D movie glasses, and his wife, Lisa. Sources close to the deal would only identify the buyer as a Los Angeles local.

The Greers rented the home at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive to Casey Wasserman, founder of the Wasserman Media Group sports talent agency, and his wife Laura Ziffren, a movie music supervisor, a source said.

The Greers bought the five-bedroom home in 2011 for $23.1 million, according to PropertyShark. Prior owners included Allen Kohl, an heir to the Kohl’s department store fortune.

The neighborhood encompasses Beverly Hills’ main business and civic district, spanning from Sunset to Santa Monica boulevards north to south, and Whittier to Doheny drives west to east.

The Carlton Burgess-designed home was shown to just a few potential buyers, a source said, and a deal emerged fairly quickly. The deal was done off-market and the home was never on the Multiple Listing Service.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty represented the Greers, and Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Joshua Greer operated RealID, a company that rode the wave of 3-D movie viewing in the late 2000s, selling glasses and related equipment to movie theaters. As the popularity of 3-D movie viewing waned, Greer and his partner, Michael Lewis, sold the company to private equity investor Rizvi Traverse Management for $551 million in 2015.

It is unclear how long Wasserman has leased the property, and whether he will remain there now that it has changed hands. Flagg and Bernstein declined to comment, and a message left with Wasserman Media Group was not immediately returned.

In June, Wasserman sold a Beverly Hills mansion to David Geffen for $68 million, and in August, paid $23.6 million for a home on Robin Drive in Hollywood Hills. A source said Wasserman is living in the Roxbury Drive home on a temporary basis as he remodels his new Robin Drive purchase.

Wasserman led L.A.’s successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics and owned the now defunct Los Angeles Avengers of the arena football league.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsLA luxury real estateLA real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Luxe Hotel Owner Efrem Harkham and the hotel (Credit: Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images)

Swanky Luxe Rodeo Drive closes forever

Swanky Luxe Rodeo Drive closes forever
Simon Cowell (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

For Simon Cowell, Trousdale Estates wasn’t a winner

For Simon Cowell, Trousdale Estates wasn’t a winner
The mansion (Credit: Kurt Rappaport Westside Estate Agency Inc.)

A 21K sf megamansion hits market in Beverly Hills

A 21K sf megamansion hits market in Beverly Hills
Jon Voight (Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Cut: Jon Voight slashes price on Beverly Hills development opportunity

Cut: Jon Voight slashes price on Beverly Hills development opportunity
From left: Tami Halton Pardee, Chris Cortazzo, and Kurt Rappaport (Credit: OGUT/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images, and Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals
Johnny Hallyday and the home (Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Pacific Palisades home of “French Elvis” lists for $18M

Pacific Palisades home of “French Elvis” lists for $18M
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford with the home (Credit: Realtor.com via Los Angeles Times, and Tal Rubin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber list Beverly Hills home, testing luxury market

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber list Beverly Hills home, testing luxury market
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the home (Credit: David Crotty/Getty Images)

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.