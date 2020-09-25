One of Los Angeles’ biggest and priciest spec mansions just got a massive price cut after just a few months after it reentered the market.

The 41,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion at 10697 Somma Way is now asking $78 million, down from the ultra-exclusive $100 million category it had occupied. The $22 million price cut comes five months after the property returned to the market following a one-year hiatus.

The new ask is still $3 million more than its original $75 million price tag from 2017, when it listed mid-construction. The price went up to $100 million in 2018 and the listing was pulled after a year, before returning in May, during the height of the pandemic lockdown.

The house, dubbed UNICA, was developed by Westside Property Group CEO Ty Cueva.

Douglas Elliman’s Josh and Matt Altman, Revel Real Estate’s Ben Bacal, and Hilton and Hyland’s David Kramer have the listing. Kramer and Compass’ Sally Forster Jones and Anita Stephan had the listing when it relisted in May.

There are eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. The interiors are decorated in a contrasting black-and-white scheme with stonework throughout, including as backing for one of the large fireplaces.

Marketing materials pitch the mansion as “an entertainer’s compound” and that description fits the bill. With enough square footage to get lost — and stay lost — the property includes eight bars, a basketball court, a gallery-style car garage, recording studio, and a wellness center complete with a 75-foot lap pool, sauna, salon and gym.