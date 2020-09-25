Open Menu

Ty Cueva is no longer asking nine figures for his Bel Air spec mansion. Just $78M

Westside Estate Agency CEO has raised and lowered price on his 41K sf UNICA estate

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 25, 2020 01:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ty Cueva and the home (Credit: Douglas Elliman PR)
Ty Cueva and the home (Credit: Douglas Elliman PR)

One of Los Angeles’ biggest and priciest spec mansions just got a massive price cut after just a few months after it reentered the market.

The 41,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion at 10697 Somma Way is now asking $78 million, down from the ultra-exclusive $100 million category it had occupied. The $22 million price cut comes five months after the property returned to the market following a one-year hiatus.

The new ask is still $3 million more than its original $75 million price tag from 2017, when it listed mid-construction. The price went up to $100 million in 2018 and the listing was pulled after a year, before returning in May, during the height of the pandemic lockdown.

The house, dubbed UNICA, was developed by Westside Property Group CEO Ty Cueva.

Douglas Elliman’s Josh and Matt Altman, Revel Real Estate’s Ben Bacal, and Hilton and Hyland’s David Kramer have the listing. Kramer and Compass’ Sally Forster Jones and Anita Stephan had the listing when it relisted in May.

There are eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. The interiors are decorated in a contrasting black-and-white scheme with stonework throughout, including as backing for one of the large fireplaces.

Marketing materials pitch the mansion as “an entertainer’s compound” and that description fits the bill. With enough square footage to get lost — and stay lost — the property includes eight bars, a basketball court, a gallery-style car garage, recording studio, and a wellness center complete with a 75-foot lap pool, sauna, salon and gym.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bel Air

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Kathy Griffin and the home (Credit: Douglas Elliman and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

No laughing matter: Kathy Griffin wants $16M for Bel Air manse

No laughing matter: Kathy Griffin wants $16M for Bel Air manse
Mohamed Hadid and Mike Feuer, with the mansion (Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images, and Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Still standing: Demolition of Hadid mansion hits impasse

Still standing: Demolition of Hadid mansion hits impasse
Ardie Tavangarian and Elon Musk (Credit: Noam Galai and Saul Martinez, via Getty Images)

Developer Ardie Tavangarian buys four homes from Elon Musk

Developer Ardie Tavangarian buys four homes from Elon Musk
Elon Musk and the home (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Sotheby's via Money.com)

One down, six to go: Elon Musk sells Bel Air mansion for $29M

One down, six to go: Elon Musk sells Bel Air mansion for $29M
3 of the priciest homes to close last week (Credit: Google Maps)

LA luxury homes sales dipped last week

LA luxury homes sales dipped last week
Travis Kalanick (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Travis Kalanick behind $43M Bel Air purchase

Travis Kalanick behind $43M Bel Air purchase
Elon Musk and the two homes (Credit: Google Maps and Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Elon Musk lists Bel Air properties after tweeting: “Will own no house”

Elon Musk lists Bel Air properties after tweeting: “Will own no house”
Robert Shapiro and the home (Credit: Viewpoint Collection and Google Maps)

Bel Air property once owned by convicted Ponzi schemer Robert Shapiro sells for $60M

Bel Air property once owned by convicted Ponzi schemer Robert Shapiro sells for $60M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.