$99M is not enough: Pierce Brosnan lists Malibu manse at massive price

Actor who starred in four Bond films seeking $100M for 12K sf home

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 28, 2020 01:32 PM
By Matthew Blake Research by Jerome Dineen
Pierce Brosnan (Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Pierce Brosnan is hoping to pull off a feat more stunning than anything he did playing James Bond: Sell a 12,500-square-foot home for $100 million, or $8,000 per square foot.

The home at 3116 Broad Beach Road in Malibu hit the market at $100 million. Compass’ Malibu specialist, Chris Cortazzo, has the listing.

The five-bedroom, 14-bathroom house includes ocean views, a saltwater pool, movie theater, gym, and wine cellar. It sits on an acre of land. Brosnan, and his wife, Keely Shaye, purchased the property for $5.1 million in 2000 and developed the home, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing.

Most of the Los Angeles mansions that have sold for $100 million or near that over the last two years — and there have been several — have involved much bigger properties. Two examples: Petra Ecclestone sold her 56,000-square-foot Spelling Manor in Beverly Hills for $120 million, while Lachlan Murdoch paid $150 million for the 10-acre Chartwell Estate in Bel Air, whose mansion is 25,000-square-foot.

But for Brosnan, there is hope close to home. Former NBC Universal executive Ron Meyer sold his 14,500-square-foot Malibu home for $100 million in August 2019.

Cortazzo is also the most prolific luxury sales agent in Malibu, though his property listings are usually far lower than some of his ultra-luxury competitors.

Messages left with Cortazzo and other Compass representatives Monday were not immediately returned.

