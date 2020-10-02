Open Menu

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

14% of office space across city is empty, nearly three times last year’s figure

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 02, 2020 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

There hasn’t been this much empty office space in San Francisco since 2011.

The vacancy rate hit 14.1 percent in the third quarter, nearly three times what it was a year ago, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, citing Cushman & Wakefield.

Several major Bay Area employers have embraced remote working since the pandemic forced offices to close this spring. San Francisco-based Twitter announced earlier this year that employees could work from home indefinitely, while Google and Facebook are allowing remote working through the end of the year at least.

For the first time, sublease vacancy —at 7.4 percent — accounted for the majority of overall vacancy. Credit Karma, Dropbox and Twitter have all listed space for sublease. Los Angeles County saw a record amount of sublease office space hit the market in the second quarter and Chicago’s numbers are also way up.

Employers could be seeing an opportunity to reduce costs. Or, the vacancy rise could indicate a longer-term pivot away from large office footprints because of an increase in remote working or plans to decentralize to suburban markets.

Unsurprisingly, San Francisco rents are falling. Rents prices in the city were down 5.9 percent from the second quarter to $78.45 per square foot, according to the report. For context, rents fell 63 percent in the wake of the dot-com bust and 27 percent over the course of the Great Recession.

Only about 385,000 square feet of new leases were signed from July through September, down from around 421,000 square feet in the second quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, that number stood at 1.7 million square feet of new signed leases. There were no major leases signed in the most recent quarter, which saw Pinterest cancel a 490,000-square-foot lease at a planned Alexandria Real Estate Equities development. [SFC]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusOffice Real EstateSan Francisco Office Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Sandy Sigal and SouthBay Pavilion (Credit: NewMark Merrill)

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion
Rendering of the Vignes Street housing project (Credit: Los Angeles County via Urbanize)

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA
Los Angeles County plans to clear several businesses to reopen over the next 10 days

Malls, nail salons, other LA businesses to open in next 10 days

Malls, nail salons, other LA businesses to open in next 10 days
L.A. County will allow breweries and wineries to reopen next week

Cheers: Breweries and wineries can reopen across LA County

Cheers: Breweries and wineries can reopen across LA County
Westfield Century City mall

Mallspats: Unibail-Rodamco sues LA County over retail closures

Mallspats: Unibail-Rodamco sues LA County over retail closures
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

LA County mulls plan to buy motels for homeless housing

LA County mulls plan to buy motels for homeless housing
(iStock)

SoCal home sale prices keep rising

SoCal home sale prices keep rising
Heidi Marston (Twitter, Getty)

LA to phase out hotel program for homeless

LA to phase out hotel program for homeless
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.