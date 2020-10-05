Open Menu

Future Amazon warehouse in Torrance sells at near record ppsf

Amount for 118K sf property was twice average for area

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 05, 2020 12:15 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Robert Fordi, Steve Poulos, and Jeff Bezos, with the property (Credit: Google Maps and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Robert Fordi, Steve Poulos, and Jeff Bezos, with the property (Credit: Google Maps and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

One of the priciest per-square-foot industrial deals of the last decade has closed in Torrance, and it’s no surprise that Amazon factors in.

Realterm US paid $81 million for a 118,000-square-foot former Costco wholesale store now undergoing a renovation and upgrade, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The price pencils out to $548.33 a foot, more than twice the average for the area.

Amazon is leasing the space at 2751 Skypark Avenue that it will use as a warehouse, according to the report. About 12,500 square feet will be used for office and reception space.

The seller was Bridge Development Partners. The deal is nearly twice the $41.3 million that Bridge paid for the property last November.

Bridge secured approval from Torrance to demolish the existing building to make way for a new development, but scrapped those plans to renovate the existing property for Amazon. The firm recently filed for another ground-up development outside Torrance.

The L.A. industrial market was the strongest in the country before the coronavirus pandemic and has continued to tighten throughout the year. That’s thanks in part to increased demand for logistics space from e-commerce companies like including Amazon, which said it planned to open 100 new distribution centers in September, which posted record earnings in the second quarter. That’s generally true of the wider national industrial market. Industrial real estate investment trusts, for example, have generated consistent returns where most other specialty REITs have lost value. [LABJ]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AmazonLA Industrial Real EstateLA Warehouse

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jeff Bezos and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Realtor)

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion
Jeff Bezos and the IAC Commerce Center (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and IAC Commerce Center)

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Amazon’s shopping cart now includes new grocery store leases in LA area

Amazon’s shopping cart now includes new grocery store leases in LA area
Amazon is launching a new supermarket brand, starting in LA

Amazon is launching a new supermarket brand, starting in LA

Amazon is launching a new supermarket brand, starting in LA
Amazon walks away from 722K sf lease for Seattle’s Rainier Square

Amazon walks away from 722K sf lease for Seattle’s Rainier Square

Amazon walks away from 722K sf lease for Seattle’s Rainier Square
Amazon boosts lease at Hackman’s Culver Studios development to estimated 500K sf

Amazon boosts lease at Hackman’s Culver Studios development to estimated 500K sf

Amazon boosts lease at Hackman’s Culver Studios development to estimated 500K sf
Seattle housing market cools as Amazon heads east

Seattle housing market cools as Amazon heads east

Seattle housing market cools as Amazon heads east
Amazon to officially name New York and Crystal City as new headquarters: report

Amazon to officially name New York and
Crystal City as new headquarters: report

Amazon to officially name New York and
Crystal City as new headquarters: report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.