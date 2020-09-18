Open Menu

Bridge Development plans distribution center outside Torrance

With 174K sf warehouse, firm looks to seize on demand for last-mile centers

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 18, 2020 11:00 AM
By Dennis Lynch Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Heather Crossner and the site (Credit: Google Maps)
Heather Crossner and the site (Credit: Google Maps)

Looking to seize on the demand for warehouses, Bridge Development Partners wants to build a 174,000-square-foot distribution center outside Torrance.

An entity tied to the Chicago-based developer filed plans with the city of Los Angeles for the Sepulveda Boulevard project this week. The 6-acre development site is located at 1351-1361 Sepulveda Boulevard.

Heather Crossner, senior vice president for development at the company’s L.A. office, applied for the project on behalf of Bridge 1355 Sepulveda LLC. Herdman Architecture and Design is representing Bridge in the entitlement process.

Bridge is still looking to purchase the properties. The warehouse would have a maximum ceiling height of 44 feet, offices, and 190 parking spaces.

Bridge is a major investor and developer in the area and last August set a record for the biggest non-portfolio industrial purchase in the Inland Empire when it bought a 1.43-million-square-foot Rancho Cucamonga facility from Big Lotsfor $191 million.

Bridge could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

The industrial sector, particularly logistics and last-mile delivery, have weathered the coronavirus pandemic far better other real estate sectors.

Industrial real estate investment trusts have posted 27 percent returns this year, while the broader Bloomberg U.S. REIT index is down more than 13 percent since the beginning of 2020. Amazon is making a huge push this year to expand its industrial footprint, and just announced it would open 100 distribution centers this month alone.

Southern California has historically been one of the strongest markets for industrial and distribution properties, and the pandemic hasn’t changed that. Developers in the area are bullish — 60 percent of respondents to a UCLA survey in July said they were planning an industrial development and 39 percent said they were planning multiple.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
industrial real estateSouth Bay

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Daniel J. Moore and the site (Credit: Rockefeller Group)

Rockefeller Group snags Inland Empire site for logistics centers

Rockefeller Group snags Inland Empire site for logistics centers
Chris DeWitt, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Made Goods furniture wholesaler inks giant lease in City of Industry

Made Goods furniture wholesaler inks giant lease in City of Industry
Michael Flood and the warehouse (Credit: Google Maps)

LA Food Banks pays $52M for warehouse, ending long search

LA Food Banks pays $52M for warehouse, ending long search
Brett Dedeaux and the property (Credit: Dedeaux Properties and DB&R Marketing Communications via Commercial Observer)

Dedeaux, Stockbridge boost industrial portfolio

Dedeaux, Stockbridge boost industrial portfolio
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
Aerial of inland empire industrial areas (Credit: CBRE via OBSERVER MEDIA)

The Inland Empire’s booming logistics industry is a double-edge sword

The Inland Empire’s booming logistics industry is a double-edge sword
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Woodridge CEO Michael Rosenfeld with 101 S. Marengo Avenue, and a rendering of the building (Credit: Google Maps)

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May
Jeff Bezos and the IAC Commerce Center (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and IAC Commerce Center)

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.