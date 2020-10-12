A 137-unit apartment complex with a commercial component could rise in Hollywood.

Michael Nazzal, whose family has owned 6831 Hawthorn Avenue for three decades, is proposing the development, according to Urbanize. The market-rate project would be called the Bonnie Hollywood. It would allow for an affordable component through incentives from Los Angeles.

Nazzal’s company, Yorkwood LLC, released details of the project online, but had not formally filed plans with the city as of Friday. A website for the property describes an eight-story building with 1,200 square feet of commercial space and underground parking.

Renderings show an L-shaped structure. A second-story amenity deck is planned above the entrance to the parking garage. Nadel Architects is designing the project, Urbanize reported.

The development site is about a block from the Hollywood/Highland Metro stop. The developer is seeking entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program. Incentives would allow for more units but the developer would have to set aside a certain number as affordable.

Yorkwood plans to set aside 14 units — about 10 percent of the total — as affordable, and said on its website that those units “will be distributed equitably throughout the project.” Yorkwood plans a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch