Open Menu

A top Amazon exec buys in Santa Monica

E-commerce behemoth’s Web Services CEO Andy Jassy now owns a home close to Jeff Bezos’ monster Beverly Hills mansion

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 14, 2020 09:20 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CEO of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy
CEO of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy

The CEO of Amazon Web Services is joining the CEO of Amazon in Los Angeles.

Andy Jassy and his wife Elana Caplan paid $6.7 million for a home in Santa Monica in an off-market deal, according to Variety.

It is near his boss Jeff Bezos’ record-setting $165 million Beverly Hills, which was purchased earlier this year.

Andy Jassy’s 5,500-square-foot property was built in 2003 and last sold for $5.5 million in 2014, according to the report. The two-story home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The second story has a large balcony area. The property includes a small pool.

Jassy has been with Amazon since the early days, joining in 1997. He founded Amazon Web Services — the firm’s cloud computing division — in 2003 and was promoted to CEO in 2016. Jassy and Caplan primarily reside in a historic Seattle mansion they purchased in 2009, according to Variety.

Bezos appears to be pivoting to L.A. — along with his record-setting Beverly Hills purchase, he bought a home next door and a 20-acre plot of undeveloped land, also in Beverly Hills, owned by the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. [Variety]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AmazonSanta Monica

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Fordi, Steve Poulos, and Jeff Bezos, with the property (Credit: Google Maps and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Future Amazon warehouse in Torrance sells at near record ppsf

Future Amazon warehouse in Torrance sells at near record ppsf
Jeff Bezos and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Realtor)

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion
WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and VP of Finance Gregory Proniloff, Madison Realty Capital’s Josh Zegen, 1433 Euclid Street in Santa Monica; and rendering of mixed-use project at 3030 Nebraska Avenue in Santa Monica (Credit: Google Maps and Madison Realty Capital)

WS Communities nabs $150M loan for six renovations and a development site

WS Communities nabs $150M loan for six renovations and a development site
6156 Ramirez Canyon Road and 20 37th Place (Credit: Redfin)

This way to the beach: Homes next to ocean topped priciest sales

This way to the beach: Homes next to ocean topped priciest sales
Jeff Bezos and the IAC Commerce Center (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and IAC Commerce Center)

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease
Shops were looted in Santa Monica (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach
Related California CEO William Witte and the project site (Credit: Google Maps)

Related California eyes latest project in Downtown Santa Monica

Related California eyes latest project in Downtown Santa Monica
From left: Alan, Adam, and Alex Shekhter, with renderings of 501 Broadway and 601 Colorado (Credit: WS Communities and LinkedIn)

Shekhters’ WS Communities lands $157M loan to build 850 rental units in Santa Monica

Shekhters’ WS Communities lands $157M loan to build 850 rental units in Santa Monica
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.