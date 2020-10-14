The CEO of Amazon Web Services is joining the CEO of Amazon in Los Angeles.

Andy Jassy and his wife Elana Caplan paid $6.7 million for a home in Santa Monica in an off-market deal, according to Variety.

It is near his boss Jeff Bezos’ record-setting $165 million Beverly Hills, which was purchased earlier this year.

Andy Jassy’s 5,500-square-foot property was built in 2003 and last sold for $5.5 million in 2014, according to the report. The two-story home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The second story has a large balcony area. The property includes a small pool.

Jassy has been with Amazon since the early days, joining in 1997. He founded Amazon Web Services — the firm’s cloud computing division — in 2003 and was promoted to CEO in 2016. Jassy and Caplan primarily reside in a historic Seattle mansion they purchased in 2009, according to Variety.

Bezos appears to be pivoting to L.A. — along with his record-setting Beverly Hills purchase, he bought a home next door and a 20-acre plot of undeveloped land, also in Beverly Hills, owned by the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch