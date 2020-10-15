Open Menu

Jamison clears Sawtelle site for 100-unit resi complex

Firm bought the development site last year for $16M

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 15, 2020 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 Jaime Lee and a rendering of the project (Withee Malcolm Architects)
Jaime Lee and a rendering of the project (Withee Malcolm Architects)

Jamison Services has cleared the way for a 100-unit apartment project in Sawtelle.

Workers have leveled a car wash at 11602 Santa Monica Boulevard to make way for the new residential complex, Urbanize reports. The multifamily developer paid $16 million for the development site in June 2019.

Jamison secured approval for a five-story building with 100 apartments — a mix of one- and two-bedroom units — and basement parking for 144 vehicles. Withee Malcolm Architects’ design is a U-shaped footprint with an interior courtyard and a rooftop deck. Other amenities include a rec room and a gym.

The developer also set aside nine units for “very low-income” renters and received approval for a density bonus.
Jamison has several projects in various stages of development, including a 262-unit apartment complex on the Koreatown-Westlake border.

The firm also sold a 72-unit complex in Koreatown to multifamily investor Omninet Capital for $32.4 million in July. The building was Jamison’s first ground-up development project. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Jamison ServicesSawtelle

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
An illustration of David Lee

A boomtown for a bygone era: Koreatown developers face a reckoning

A boomtown for a bygone era: Koreatown developers face a reckoning
From left: Thomas McCarthy, John Kukral, and Edward Cook III with a rendering of the project

Developers score entitlements for $300M Trident Center renovation

Developers score entitlements for $300M Trident Center renovation
Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, and 2257 Colby Avenue (Credit: Getty images and Google Maps)

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann snag a Sawtelle office for production company

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann snag a Sawtelle office for production company
Jamison Properties President Garrett Lee and the development site on Santa Monica Boulevard (Credit: LinkedIn)

Jamison’s expansion continues with plan for 100-unit resi complex in Sawtelle

Jamison’s expansion continues with plan for 100-unit resi complex in Sawtelle
Details emerge for Vantage Property’s Gensler-designed project

Details emerge for Vantage Property’s Gensler-designed project

Details emerge for Vantage Property’s Gensler-designed project
Vantage Property Investors plans 135K sf office in Sawtelle

Vantage Property Investors plans 135K sf office in Sawtelle

Vantage Property Investors plans 135K sf office in Sawtelle
New commercial structure slated for shopping center in Sawtelle

New commercial structure slated for shopping center in Sawtelle

New commercial structure slated for shopping center in Sawtelle
Rental units to replace Sawtelle apartment and commercial building

Rental units to replace Sawtelle apartment and commercial building

Rental units to replace Sawtelle apartment and commercial building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.