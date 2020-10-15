Jamison Services has cleared the way for a 100-unit apartment project in Sawtelle.

Workers have leveled a car wash at 11602 Santa Monica Boulevard to make way for the new residential complex, Urbanize reports. The multifamily developer paid $16 million for the development site in June 2019.

Jamison secured approval for a five-story building with 100 apartments — a mix of one- and two-bedroom units — and basement parking for 144 vehicles. Withee Malcolm Architects’ design is a U-shaped footprint with an interior courtyard and a rooftop deck. Other amenities include a rec room and a gym.

The developer also set aside nine units for “very low-income” renters and received approval for a density bonus.

Jamison has several projects in various stages of development, including a 262-unit apartment complex on the Koreatown-Westlake border.

The firm also sold a 72-unit complex in Koreatown to multifamily investor Omninet Capital for $32.4 million in July. The building was Jamison’s first ground-up development project. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch