Open Menu

Onni Group’s Wilshire Courtyard overhaul would triple square footage

Firm wants to add 2 high-rise towers to existing 1M-sf office complex

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 20, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Onni Group’s Rossano De Cotiis and a Wilshire Courtyard rendering
Onni Group’s Rossano De Cotiis and a Wilshire Courtyard rendering

Onni Group is tripling down on the Los Angeles office market despite the rising vacancy rate.

The Canadian developer plans to add two high-rise office towers to Wilshire Courtyard, boosting the complex from 1 million square feet to 3 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Onni filed its plans this summer to add a 35-story tower and a 41-story tower to the Miracle Mile property, the Journal reported. The two towers would have connector bridges and would include a retail portion.

Onni bought the property from Tishman Speyer in early 2019 for $630 million, and by mid-summer had signed WeWork to a 355,000-square-foot lease.

Earlier this year, the servicer on Onni’s $408 million CMBS loan on the property claimed it violated a loan agreement by signing WeWork without lender Natixis’ prior approval, prompting a default.

But Onni has big plans for the complex. It wants to demolish and renovate Wilshire Courtyard’s two existing buildings, as well as add around 60,000 square feet of outdoor space in terraces and other spaces.

Around 115,000 square feet of retail will also be added on the street level, including a grocery store, as well as 2,000 additional parking spaces across eight levels, according to the Journal.

A new report from CBRE found that overall vacancy in the L.A. office market climbed to 15 percent in the third quarter, from 13.7 percent in the second. Across the city, office leasing was as bad as it’s been since 2009, according to the Q3 report. [LABJ]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Office Real EstateWilshire

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Adam Belfer and Asher Luzzatto with a rendering of the converted dairy

Luzzatto scores $49M construction loan for Sweetgreen HQ in West Adams

Luzzatto scores $49M construction loan for Sweetgreen HQ in West Adams
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with the building (Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix inks giant lease in Burbank for first dedicated animation studio

Netflix inks giant lease in Burbank for first dedicated animation studio
Menlo Equities’ Rick Holmstrom, Walton Street’s Eric Mogentale, and the campus

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors
From left: NortonLifeLock’s Vincent Pilette, Northwood Investors’ John Krukal, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
(iStock)

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.