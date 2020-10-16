Open Menu

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

Leasing was worst in over a decade, according to CBRE report

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 16, 2020 09:40 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

The pandemic continued to batter the Los Angeles office market in the third quarter.

Overall vacancy climbed to 15 percent from 13.7 percent from the second quarter and 12.6 year-over-year, according to a CBRE report cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Across the city, office leasing was as bad as it’s been since 2009, the worst year of the Great Recession, according to the report.

Overall occupancy fell by a staggering 2.7 million square feet, compounding a drop of 1.9 million square feet in the second quarter.

The plummeting demand still has not prompted landlords to lower rents just yet. Asking rents for Class A space hit $3.97 per square foot, up from $3.88 per square foot in the second quarter, and $3.71 per square foot year-over-year, the report noted.

An increasing number of tenants continued to offer up their space for sublease. Around 2 million square feet of space has come up for sublease since the beginning of the pandemic, about twice the amount since July.

A lot of that space is available for short-term lease periods, CBRE’s Todd Doney said, according to the Times.

There was one bright spot. The third quarter saw the biggest lease of the year when Netflix inked a deal for 171,000 square feet at Burbank Empire Center for its first dedicated animation studio. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusLA Office Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
19191 South Vermont Avenue (Credit: CBRE)

Blackstone sells Torrance office complex for $56M

Blackstone sells Torrance office complex for $56M
900 Corporate Pointe

Blackstone provides $110M loan on Culver City office buy

Blackstone provides $110M loan on Culver City office buy
Donald Bren Hotel Irvine and Fashion Island Hotel (Credit: Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts
Tim Naughton and a rendering of the project (Credit: OFFICEUNTITLED and AvalonBay)

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project
Metropolis Los Angeles, and The Century Plaza

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
Sandy Sigal and SouthBay Pavilion (Credit: NewMark Merrill)

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.