Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom buy big in Montecito

Singer and actor become latest celebs to put down roots in exclusive area

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 21, 2020 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are the latest celebrities to put down roots in Montecito.

The couple paid $14.2 million for a nine-acre estate in the Santa Ynez foothills, according to Variety. It will represent something of a homecoming for Perry; the pop star was born and spent much of her childhood in Santa Barbara. The couple announced their engagement in February 2019.

The compound has four structures and was built in the mid-1930s, then later renovated by architect Lutah Maria Riggs, the first woman named as a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, according to the report.

The grounds have gardens and pathways connecting the property, and there is a large pool and a tennis court. The property includes a four-car garage and a guest house.

Montecito and the surrounding cities in Santa Barbara County have seen some big deals close in recent months.

This week, it was reported that billionaire Riley Bechtel had paid $63.3 million for a 237-acre compound known as Ranchos San Carlos in one of the largest deals ever in the county.

Actor Rob Lowe sold his Montecito estate for $46 million earlier this month and in September, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt bought an estate in Montecito for $31 million.

A month after Bloom and Perry announced their engagement, the actor listed his Beverly Hills home for $9 million. According to Variety, it has not sold. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

