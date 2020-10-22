Open Menu

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion

NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and his wife built 13K sf estate following his 1999 retirement

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 22, 2020 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet Marie Gretzky with the home (Credit: Google Maps and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)
Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet Marie Gretzky with the home (Credit: Google Maps and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

Former NHL superstar and Los Angeles King Wayne Gretzky is selling the Thousand Oaks estate he and his wife Janet built 20 years years ago.

The couple listed the 13,000-square-foot Colonial Revival-style mansion for $22.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home sits on 6.5 acres above Sherwood Country Club and is part of a gated community connected to the club. The Gretzkys flipped another property at the country club in 2017.

The recently-listed property has six bedrooms, a home theater, billiards room and a gym. The grounds have manicured lawns, a pool, tennis court and a garden, along with a guesthouse. Gretzky, who played for the Kings from 1988 to 1996 and was nicknamed “The Great One,” did not build a hockey rink on the property.

The couple has a strong connection to the home. They sold it in 2007 — to former baseball player Lenny Dykstra — for $18.5 million, when the family moved to Arizona where Gretzky was coaching the Phoenix Coyotes at the time.

Dykstra lost the property to foreclosure, according to the Los Angeles Times, and it ended up selling at auction for just $760,000. In 2018, the Gretkzys bought it back, in an off-market deal, for $13.5 million. [WSJ]Dennis Lynch

