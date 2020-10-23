Open Menu

LA will buy mostly-vacant motels for Project Homekey

City Council earmarked $105M for 10 properties, to provide interim housing for homeless

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 23, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Howard Johnson at 7432 Reseda Boulevard and Hotel Solaire at 1710 7th Street
Howard Johnson at 7432 Reseda Boulevard and Hotel Solaire at 1710 7th Street

The City of Los Angeles has earmarked $105 million to buy 10 motels and convert them into interim housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Those properties together are expected to provide shelter for 536 people, according to Urbanize. The City Council voted to go forward with the purchases.

Most of that money — $68 million — comes from grant funding through the state’s Project Homekey program. Roughly $37 million will come from the city itself.

Project Homekey is the state’s successor to Project Roomkey. The program was funded with federal coronavirus relief dollars. It saw cities and counties rent hotel rooms for people especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Around 5,750 people were housed in L.A. County through the program, well below its stated goal. The L.A. Homeless Services Authority is phasing out the program because of uncertainty in funding.

Project Homekey is meant to provide more permanent housing for people who were housed through Project Roomkey.

Two of the properties the city will purchase were used for Project Roomkey — the Howard Johnson at 7432 Reseda Boulevard and Hotel Solaire at 1710 7th Street.

The others, located across the city, are mostly vacant. The city expects to convert and reopen them within 90 days of purchase.

L.A. County is also considering buying some hotels to convert to permanent housing through Project Homekey. [Urbanize] ­— Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusLA Homeless HousingProject Homekey

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Assessor Jeffrey Prang

LA County property values may tumble in next tally: Assessor

LA County property values may tumble in next tally: Assessor
Tents in Los Angeles, California (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal

LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3
Donald Bren Hotel Irvine and Fashion Island Hotel (Credit: Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts
Tim Naughton and a rendering of the project (Credit: OFFICEUNTITLED and AvalonBay)

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project
Metropolis Los Angeles, and The Century Plaza

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.