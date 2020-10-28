Open Menu

Newport Coast news: Mansion sale breaks record

Property includes 19K sf main house and a 12-car garage

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 28, 2020 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
15 Del Mar, Newport Coast (Google Maps)
A mansion in Newport Coast has sold for $61 million, breaking a three-year-old record for Orange County’s priciest residential deal.

The 19,000-square-foot oceanfront property was built in 2017 and first appeared on the market in June, asking $68 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sale price is $6 million higher than the Orange County record set when a two-house compound above Newport Harbor sold for $55 million, also in 2017.

The Newport Coast main house spans three stories with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The top floor has a large deck with ocean views. The property also has a guest house and 6,800 square feet of garage space for 12 cars.

Amenities include a home theater, gym, sauna and game room.

The property totals just under an acre and is landscaped with gardens and palm trees.

Compass’ Rob Giem had the listing and Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

