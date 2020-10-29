Open Menu

Affordable developer proposes complex in Chatsworth

Affirmed Housing wants to build a 55-unit, 100% affordable project

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 29, 2020 12:10 PM
By Dennis Lynch | Research By Jerome Dineen
Affirmed Housing CEO James Silverwood and the development site (Affirmed, Google Maps)
Affirmed Housing CEO James Silverwood and the development site (Affirmed, Google Maps)

Affordable developer Affirmed Housing wants to build a 55-unit apartment building in Chatsworth, what would be its first project in the San Fernando Valley.

The San Diego-based firm filed plans last week to demolish an auto body shop at 10243-10247 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard to make way for the new structure, records show. All but one of the units — likely for an on-site superintendent — will be reserved for low-income tenants.

Plans were filed through a limited liability company controlled by Affirmed Housing CEO James Silverwood, with the address the same as Affirmed’s San Diego office. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Affirmed paid $1.5 million for the development site a year ago. It’s not far from a 97-unit apartment complex that sold in late August for $26 million.

Affirmed Housing builds across Southern California with most of its inventory concentrated in San Diego and the surrounding county. It has also developed a handful of properties in the San Francisco Bay area.

The firm develops family-focused and supportive housing, along with those for seniors and veterans. Affirmed has completed four developments in Los Angeles and is currently building another three, according to its website.

