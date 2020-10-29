Open Menu

Prop 19: What you should know about the home value reassessment ballot measure

Initiative would allow certain new homeowners — including wildfire victims — to keep paying taxes based on previous property’s old assessed value

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 29, 2020 11:10 AM
By Matt Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prominent Prop 19 supporters include Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
Prominent Prop 19 supporters include Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

$57 million.

That’s how much Proposition 19 supporters have spent to persuade voters to approve the ballot question. According to state records, over $51 million has come from the California Association of Realtors, while the National Association of Realtors pitched in nearly $5 million.
What have opponents spent? Zero.

Under existing state law, virtually all homes in California have their values reassessed after being purchased.

Prop 19 would allow anyone over 55, severely disabled, or the victim of wildfires to move into a new home but be taxed based on their old assessment.

Take a 57-year-old who bought a house in 2000 that was assessed then at $100,000. If she buys a house this year for $1 million, her tax bill will be the same as it was on the old home based on its 20-year-old assessment.

Despite such tax breaks, the measure’s supporters — including Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democratic leaders — voice confidence that Prop 19 will yield a net gain in tax revenue, with the money going to address California’s wildfire crisis.

That’s because the initiative also “eliminates unfair tax loopholes used by East Coast investors, celebrities, wealthy non-California residents, and trust fund heirs.” Yes, that is the actual language of the ballot measure.

The “loophole” is that today, inherited homes are not reassessed. Under Prop 19, inherited homes that are not primary residences will be assessed anew.

Read more about all 3 real estate-related ballot measures

So, why does the state’s real estate agent lobby care?

The California Association of Realtors pitches Prop 19 as addressing the wildfire problem. But the measure’s primary impact would be incentivizing home purchases for anyone over age 55.

“This is a proposal being put forth by the real estate industry in order to gin up commissions by encouraging older Californians to sell their homes,” said Daniel Yukelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, although his group, like much of the real estate industry, has not taken a formal position on Prop 19.

A CAR spokesperson responded to questions by stating, “We do not discuss funding,” and added, “The ‘Yes on 19’ campaign is focused on educating voters who will be voting on many state and local initiatives.”

Despite no money being spent against it, Prop 19’s passage is no sure thing.

“This measure is so esoteric,” Sussman noted. “I don’t see enough understanding of what this means or unhappiness with the status quo.”

The ballot question is labeled as California Proposition 19, Property Tax Transfers, Exemptions, and Revenue for Wildfire Agencies and Counties Amendment (2020).





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
California wildfiresGavin NewsomProp 19Wildfires

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Here’s everything you need to know about Prop 15 commercial property tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot. (iStock)

Prop 15: Everything you need to know about the property tax ballot measure

Prop 15: Everything you need to know about the property tax ballot measure
The Silverado Fire in Irvine, CA (Getty)

OC wildfires prompt tens of thousands to evacuate

OC wildfires prompt tens of thousands to evacuate
Stephen Schwarzman, Gavin Newsom, and Michael Weinstein (Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, and Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The fine print: Three California ballot measures that would rock real estate

The fine print: Three California ballot measures that would rock real estate
Gavin Newsom (Credit: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Newsom sets goal to conserve 30% of California land and coastal waters

Newsom sets goal to conserve 30% of California land and coastal waters
A home burns during the Complex fire (Credit JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images):

Wildfires have destroyed 8K structures and burned 4M acres in record-setting year

Wildfires have destroyed 8K structures and burned 4M acres in record-setting year
California wildfires (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Wildfires in wine country send thousands of homeowners fleeing

Wildfires in wine country send thousands of homeowners fleeing
California wildfires (Credit: iStock)

The latest mansion amenity: Clean air

The latest mansion amenity: Clean air
The Bobcat Fire burns pine trees on September 21, 2020 (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bobcat Fire threatens 1K homes

Bobcat Fire threatens 1K homes
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.