Open Menu

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

Pop star and wife recently paid $26M for a Beverly Park mansion

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 30, 2020 11:10 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

Less than two months after buying big in Beverly Park, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking to sell their Beverly Hills digs.

The pop star and his wife listed his 6,100-square-foot home for $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He paid $8.5 million for the home in March 2019, shortly after they married.

The two-story Beverly Hills home sits on a small lot part of a cul-de-sac. It dates from the 1930s and was recently remodeled by Charles Infante. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a wine cellar, home theater, bar, and a marble kitchen. The property includes a pool, cabana, and a courtyard with olive trees and a fire pit.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman have the listing together with Dalton Gomez of Compass.

In August, Bieber and Baldwin paid $26 million for the Beverly Park mansion, which totals more than 11,100 square feet. The 1980s-era home was renovated by the previous owner, and sits on 2.5 acres. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsCelebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both bought homes in the Hidden Hills (Getty)

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group
Glorya Kaufman and the Hearst estate (Getty, The Agency)

Fortress can proceed with Glorya Kaufman lawsuit: judge

Fortress can proceed with Glorya Kaufman lawsuit: judge
Eva Chow and 133 S Mapleton Drive (Getty, Realtor)

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut
The Beverly Hills office (Credit: Google Maps)

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office
Gene Simmons of Kiss (Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns via Getty Images)

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion
Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet Marie Gretzky with the home (Credit: Google Maps and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom buy big in Montecito

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom buy big in Montecito
Steve Levitan and the home (Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Google Maps)

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.