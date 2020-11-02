Open Menu

Waterbridge Capital JV asking $425M for Broadway Trade Center

Massive complex hit market in August

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 02, 2020 12:10 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joel Schreiber and a rendering of proposed redevelopment
Joel Schreiber and a rendering of proposed redevelopment

Waterbridge Capital and Continental Equities are seeking $425 million for Downtown Los Angeles’ massive Broadway Trade Center.

The joint venture has been shopping the 1.1-million-square-foot property at 801 South Broadway since August, but did not publicly advertise an asking price. The price comes out to $395 per square foot, according to Commercial Observer, which first reported on the listing amount.

Compass and CBRE are handling the off-market listing.

The property is entitled for a variety of uses and plans, according to CBRE marketing materials. That includes four floors of office use above ground floor retail and two floors of hotel use above that. Architecture firm Omgivning has put together some redevelopment plans.

Omgivning’s website elaborate on plans for the property, including the addition of penthouses, a park, gardens, swimming pools, and restaurants on the rooftop and removing 55,000 square feet of interior space for a courtyard.

Waterbridge and Continental, which are both based in New York, started shopping the complex after failing to secure $251 million in bridge financing. They purchased the property in 2014 for $122.3 million with ambitious plans to redevelop it.

The Broadway Trade Center building dates from the turn of the 20th century. It covers half a block and rises nine stories, with 2.7 acres of roof decks alone.

The property has most recently been used as a garment manufacturing building. Waterbridge and Continental removed 267 tenants after purchasing the property, demolished interiors and restored the façade.

The Los Angeles office market has been struggling in recent months. Overall vacancy climbed to 15 percent from 13.7 percent from the second quarter, according to a recent report. And last week, CBRE confirmed it had shifted its global corporate headquarters from 400 South Hope Street in Downtown to Dallas. The move did not involve closing any L.A. or California offices or shifting personnel [CO]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Broadway Trade CenterLA Office MarketLA Retail MarketWaterbridge Capital

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic; the firm has shifted its global HQ from LA to Dallas. (CBRE, Getty)

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market
Rob Speyer and 555 Aviation (Getty, Tishman Speyer)

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3
19191 South Vermont Avenue (Credit: CBRE)

Blackstone sells Torrance office complex for $56M

Blackstone sells Torrance office complex for $56M
900 Corporate Pointe

Blackstone provides $110M loan on Culver City office buy

Blackstone provides $110M loan on Culver City office buy
Joel Schreiber, CEO of Waterbridge Capital and 801 Broadway (Credit: Shir Stein and Google Maps)

Waterbridge JV shops 1M sf DTLA mixed-use complex

Waterbridge JV shops 1M sf DTLA mixed-use complex
Blackstone’s Jon Gray and 1777 Center Court Drive in Cerritos (Getty, Google Maps)

Blackstone sells Cerritos office building for $44M

Blackstone sells Cerritos office building for $44M
(iStock)

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.