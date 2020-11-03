Open Menu

Mayors to governor: Large theme parks must open sooner

LA’s Eric Garcetti among group of 8 mayors that sent letter warning of billions in lost revenue under current reopening plan

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 03, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Eight mayors, including Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti, are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen Disneyland and other major California theme parks sooner than currently allowed.

The group sent a letter that asks the state to move major theme parks — those with capacities over 15,000 people — to reopen when their counties reach the third tier instead of the fourth and final tier of its reopening plan, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.
In addition to Garcetti, the mayors of Anaheim, San Diego, San Jose, Fresno, Bakersfield, Riverside, and Santa Ana also signed the letter.

It was released by the California Attractions and Parks Association, which represents the state’s biggest parks including Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

“We are concerned that the state’s guidelines would push reopening of large theme parks up to a year out, which would have significant negative impacts on hundreds of thousands of jobs, thousands of small businesses and billions in operating revenue for our cities,” the letter read.

Orange County officials project the county won’t reach tier 4 until 2021, which would keep Disneyland closed till then. That would be a massive blow to the area’s economy. [LADN]Dennis Lynch

