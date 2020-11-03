Open Menu

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development

Beverly Hills office project will include 11K-sf roof deck and lounge

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 03, 2020 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of the project (Credit: SKANSKA via Commercial Observer)
A rendering of the project (Credit: SKANSKA via Commercial Observer)

Skanska broke ground on an office building project in Beverly Hills, its first ground-up commercial development in Los Angeles.

The 46,000-square-foot property at 9000 Wilshire Boulevard will replace a pair of retail buildings and a parking lot, according to Commercial Observer. The property will be three stories and will include an 11,000-square-foot roof deck and lounge space.

Skanska bought the shovel-ready site for $18.2 million a year ago from Taslimi Construction, according to the report.

The project was designed by L.A.-based architect Neil M. Denari and HLW International. The design includes floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The start of construction comes as the pandemic continues to do damage to the L.A. office market. Overall vacancy climbed to 15 percent in the third quarter, from 13.7 percent from the second quarter, according to CBRE. Across the city, office leasing was as bad as it’s been since 2009, the worst year of the Great Recession.

In August, Skanska purchased a 76,700-square-foot property on Sacramento Street in the Arts District for $18.9 million. The firm plans to develop a 13-story office building there with 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. [CO]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsLA Office MarketSkanska

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Joel Schreiber and a rendering of proposed redevelopment

Waterbridge Capital JV asking $425M for Broadway Trade Center

Waterbridge Capital JV asking $425M for Broadway Trade Center
CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic; the firm has shifted its global HQ from LA to Dallas. (CBRE, Getty)

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home
Glorya Kaufman and the Hearst estate (Getty, The Agency)

Fortress can proceed with Glorya Kaufman lawsuit: judge

Fortress can proceed with Glorya Kaufman lawsuit: judge
Rob Speyer and 555 Aviation (Getty, Tishman Speyer)

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office
The Beverly Hills office (Credit: Google Maps)

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office
Gene Simmons of Kiss (Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns via Getty Images)

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.