Complex with 138 market-rate rentals planned for Long Beach

A 138-unit market-rate apartment complex with a significant commercial portion has been proposed in Long Beach.

Called 201 PCH, the mixed-use development would rise at 201-245 West Pacific Coast Highway and include 25,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, according to Urbanize. The city planning commission is expected to take up the request on Nov. 5.

Kay Mendoza Trust, which owns the property, is being represented by JR van Dijs, a principal at Long Beach-based Urbana Development. JR van Dijs is also a construction management company that shares the same address as Urbana.

The planned development would rise on more than 1.5 acres, and include a pair of five-story buildings, according to the filing. Units will range from studio to three bedrooms spanning 660 to 1,350 square feet, Urbanize reported. There will be parking for 254 vehicles. The commercial portion has not been determined.

Studio T-Square 2 is the designer, and the complex will include a pedestrian bridge linking the two podium-style buildings. There will be several courtyard open spaces and a shared fitness center, the report noted. One of Studio T-Square 2’s recent projects was a 116-unit condo and retail development in Monterey Park, in which the podium construction was also used.

Early last year, van Dijs’ Urbana Development moved ahead with its 100,000-square-foot office development project in Long Beach’s Bixby Knolls community. The project, which was to be the first new-construction office building on that stretch of Long Beach Boulevard in nearly 30 years, had been scheduled for completion in 2021. [Urbanize] — Alexi Friedman