Open Menu

Complex with 138 market-rate rentals planned for Long Beach

201PCH would include 25K sf of commercial space

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 05, 2020 09:14 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The proposed 201PCH in Long Beach would include 138 market-rate units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.
The proposed 201PCH in Long Beach would include 138 market-rate units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

A 138-unit market-rate apartment complex with a significant commercial portion has been proposed in Long Beach.

Called 201 PCH, the mixed-use development would rise at 201-245 West Pacific Coast Highway and include 25,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, according to Urbanize. The city planning commission is expected to take up the request on Nov. 5.

An aerial of the site
An aerial of the site

Kay Mendoza Trust, which owns the property, is being represented by JR van Dijs, a principal at Long Beach-based Urbana Development. JR van Dijs is also a construction management company that shares the same address as Urbana.

The planned development would rise on more than 1.5 acres, and include a pair of five-story buildings, according to the filing. Units will range from studio to three bedrooms spanning 660 to 1,350 square feet, Urbanize reported. There will be parking for 254 vehicles. The commercial portion has not been determined.

The proposed 201PCH in Long Beach would include 138 market-rate units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.
The proposed 201PCH in Long Beach would include 138 market-rate units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

Studio T-Square 2 is the designer, and the complex will include a pedestrian bridge linking the two podium-style buildings. There will be several courtyard open spaces and a shared fitness center, the report noted. One of Studio T-Square 2’s recent projects was a 116-unit condo and retail development in Monterey Park, in which the podium construction was also used.

Early last year, van Dijs’ Urbana Development moved ahead with its 100,000-square-foot office development project in Long Beach’s Bixby Knolls community. The project, which was to be the first new-construction office building on that stretch of Long Beach Boulevard in nearly 30 years, had been scheduled for completion in 2021. [Urbanize]Alexi Friedman 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA Multifamily MarketUrbana Development

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Drachman and Sean Rawson with a rendering of the project

Waterford Property files for 644-unit rental complex

Waterford Property files for 644-unit rental complex
Markwood's David Wright and 7100-7110 W. Melrose Avenue (Google Maps)

Markwood Enterprises plans “upscale rental” building in Fairfax

Markwood Enterprises plans “upscale rental” building in Fairfax
Richard Julian and Robert Morse, with the property

Investment firm ARES pays $130M for Chino Hills apartment complex

Investment firm ARES pays $130M for Chino Hills apartment complex
CA State Sen. Scott Wiener pushes for high-density housing to solve homeless crisis (Credit: Getty Images)

Is third time a charm for state’s high-density housing bill?

Is third time a charm for state’s high-density housing bill?
For $250M, would you choose: An NYC penthouse in the sky, an LA megamansion, or your very own Hawaiian island?

For $250M, would you choose: An NYC penthouse in the sky, an LA megamansion, or your very own Hawaiian island?

For $250M, would you choose: An NYC penthouse in the sky, an LA megamansion, or your very own Hawaiian island?
Work/Life: This is the most popular business amenity at multifamily developments

Work/Life: This is the most popular business amenity at multifamily developments

Work/Life: This is the most popular business amenity at multifamily developments
These are LA’s hottest submarkets for new residential projects

These are LA’s hottest submarkets for new residential projects

These are LA’s hottest submarkets for new residential projects
LA’s multifamily market sees record year for sales, uptick in vacancy

LA’s multifamily market sees record year for sales,
uptick in vacancy

LA’s multifamily market sees record year for sales,
uptick in vacancy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.