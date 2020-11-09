Open Menu

Billionaire investor lists Malibu pad after buying Elin Nordegren’s old SoFla properties

Robert F. Smith asking $25M for 4K sf Carbon Beach home

Nov.November 09, 2020 09:50 AM
TRD Staff
Robert F. Smith and the property (Credit: Google Maps)
Robert F. Smith and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith is looking to part with one of his Malibu homes, days after paying $48 million for Elin Nordegren’s former properties in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Smith is asking $24.5 million for his 4,000-square-foot beach house on Carbon Beach, according to Variety. Smith paid $18.7 million for the home in 2018, and rented out the property for short-term stays, according to the report. Also in 2018, he paid $59 million for a penthouse at the Getty building in Downtown Manhattan.

Smith’s newly listed Malibu home was built in 1956, but was renovated in the last two decades.

Last week, Smith bought an oceanfront mansion and non-waterfront home in North Palm Beach from Rockstar Energy Drink founder — and fellow billionaire — Russell Weiner for $48 million. Nordegren, the ex-wife of Tiger Woods, had sold the houses to Weiner in recent months.

Smith is also coming off a major tax evasion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. He admitted to using offshore accounts to evade taxes and agreed to pay $148 million to the federal government, from back taxes, penalties, and interest, according to Forbes.

The 57-year-old made his fortune at the helm of Vista Equity Partners, the private equity and venture capital firm he founded in 2000. [Variety]Dennis Lynch 

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.