Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M

It hit the market in 2018 for nearly $50M, relisted in November for $44.5M

TRD MIAMI
Sep.September 11, 2020 02:39 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Elin Nordegren, Russell Weiner, and 12520 Seminole Beach Road (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage,a nd Google Maps)

Swedish model Elin Nordegren, ex-wife of golfer Tiger Woods, sold her North Palm Beach mansion to Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $28.6 million.

Property records show Nordegren sold the 23,000-square-foot estate at 12520 Seminole Beach Road to Weiner, the billionaire founder of his energy drink company. Weiner is worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The property hit the market in 2018 for $49.5 million with Cristina Condon and Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty. It was relisted in November at $44.5 million, according to Zillow.

Peter also represented the buyer. Sotheby’s declined to comment on the deal.

Nordegren built the North Palm Beach mansion in 2014, after paying $12.25 million for the property in 2011 and tearing down its nearly 18,000-square-foot home. She purchased the property following her much-publicized $100 million divorce from the golfer. She has two children with Woods, to whom she was married for six years.

The mansion has 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and three half-baths. It features rooms with retractable glass walls, a roof deck, wine cellar, theater, two kitchens and a gym. Along with a pool, the home has 200 feet of ocean frontage, a putting green and a basketball/pickleball court. A separate guest house includes two separate apartments, each with a kitchen and living room.

Dozens of luxury homes along the waterfront in Palm Beach County have sold in recent months. Luxury rentals are also on fire, with wealthy people fleeing dense and high-tax markets such as New York.





Tags
Celebrity Real EstateNorth Palm Beach

