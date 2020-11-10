Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres flips Montecito estate for $33M

Talk show host and wife Portia de Rossi bought 9-acre Bali-inspired compound in 2019

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 10, 2020 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi, with the property (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, and Google Maps)
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi, with the property (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

It didn’t take long for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to find a buyer for their Bali-inspired compound in Montecito, which the couple listed last month after snagging last year.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who listed the 10,700-square-foot home for $40 million, just sold it for $33.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While that represents a discount from the asking price, it’s also $6 million more than what they paid for the property in January 2019. After the purchase, the couple spent an unknown sum renovating it, according to the Times.

The single-story main house has four bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The property encompasses nine acres and three parcels. There’s also a guest house, security office, cabana, gym, pond, pickleball court, and an infinity pool that looks out to the Pacific.

Riskin Partners Group, a division of Village Properties, represented the buyer and sellers.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are among the most prolific luxury real estate players in the L.A. area.

Between 2017 and early 2019 alone, they closed on $150 million worth of real estate deals and have since bought, listed, or sold at least three other properties. [LAT]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ellen degeneresSanta Barbara

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Maria Sharapova and the ranch (Credit: Google Maps and Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova buys Summerland ranch for $8.6M

Maria Sharapova buys Summerland ranch for $8.6M
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia (Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Ellen DeGeneres lists Santa Barbara compound for $40M

Ellen DeGeneres lists Santa Barbara compound for $40M
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and the exterior of the house (Credit: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images, and JIM BARTSCH via The Wall Street Journal)

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt buys Montecito manse for $31M

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt buys Montecito manse for $31M
Ellen DeGeneres and the home (Credit: Getty Images)

Ellen’s latest real estate move: She just listed this $24M home

Ellen’s latest real estate move: She just listed this $24M home
From left: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres, and 825 Loma Vista Drive (Credit: Getty Images)

Making music together: Ellen DeGeneres buys Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills mansion

Making music together: Ellen DeGeneres buys Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills mansion
Ellen DeGeneres unloads Beverly Hills manse for $35M

Ellen DeGeneres unloads Beverly Hills manse for $35M

Ellen DeGeneres unloads Beverly Hills manse for $35M
Ellen DeGeneres sells Montecito estate to Netflix exec for $34M

Ellen DeGeneres sells Montecito estate to Netflix exec for $34M

Ellen DeGeneres sells Montecito estate to Netflix exec for $34M
Ellen Degeneres finds buyer for second Beverly West condo

Ellen Degeneres finds buyer for second Beverly West condo

Ellen Degeneres finds buyer for second Beverly West condo
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.