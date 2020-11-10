It didn’t take long for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to find a buyer for their Bali-inspired compound in Montecito, which the couple listed last month after snagging last year.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who listed the 10,700-square-foot home for $40 million, just sold it for $33.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While that represents a discount from the asking price, it’s also $6 million more than what they paid for the property in January 2019. After the purchase, the couple spent an unknown sum renovating it, according to the Times.

The single-story main house has four bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The property encompasses nine acres and three parcels. There’s also a guest house, security office, cabana, gym, pond, pickleball court, and an infinity pool that looks out to the Pacific.

Riskin Partners Group, a division of Village Properties, represented the buyer and sellers.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are among the most prolific luxury real estate players in the L.A. area.

Between 2017 and early 2019 alone, they closed on $150 million worth of real estate deals and have since bought, listed, or sold at least three other properties. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch