Mookie Betts follows World Series win with Encino home buy

Dodgers star, who signed 12-year deal with team in July, joins list of other celebs and athletes in neighborhood

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 11, 2020 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Mookie Betts (Credit: Ralph Freso/Getty Images, and Vimeo via Dirt.com)
Mookie Betts (Credit: Ralph Freso/Getty Images, and Vimeo via Dirt.com)

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is celebrating his team’s recent World Series victory with a big real estate deal in Encino.

The four-time All-Star picked up a 9,300-square-foot home for $7.6 million, according to Variety. The property was built in 2018. The sellers paid $7 million for the home shortly after it was completed, according to the report.

The modern farmhouse-style home sits on a bit over a half-acre of land. There are nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The backyard has a sports court, swimming pool, spa, and a lounge area with a fire pit. There’s also an outdoor kitchen and patio space. A gated entrance leads to a motor court and two garages.

Betts joins a number of athletes and celebrities who have bought homes in Encino, including NBA players Chris Paul and Tristan Thompson, as well as two of the three Jonas brothers.

Betts has good reason to put down roots in Los Angeles. The Boston Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in February. In July, the Dodgers signed him to a 12-year deal worth $365 million. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

