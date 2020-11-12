Open Menu

Crown Equity partnership sells Rodeo Drive building for $122M

Price for Alexander McQueen-occupied retail site is 20% more than previous purchase

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 12, 2020 02:24 PM
By Matthew Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Shabani of Crown and Russell Russell Gimelstob of Ascendant, and the building (Credit: Google Maps)
Michael Shabani of Crown and Russell Russell Gimelstob of Ascendant, and the building (Credit: Google Maps)

Crown Equity and Ascendent Capital Partners has sold its Rodeo Drive property for $122 million, about 20 percent more than they paid for the storefronts, The Real Deal has learned.

The duo sold the 11,600-square-foot property at 457-459 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in a deal that closed last week. The purchase is pegged at about $10,500 a foot.

The buyer is a European investor.

Michael Shabani’s Crown and Ascendent paid $96 million in September 2018 for the property, which is leased to fashion houses Alexander McQueen and Brioni. tenant.

Jay Luchs, vice chairman of Newmark and the broker on the deal, confirmed an agreement is in place, but declined to identify the buyer. Brioni is set to vacate its 3,500-square-foot lease, Luchs said.

Messages left with Crown and Ascendent were not returned.

Luchs called the sale “a very positive sign” for the swanky retail strip amid the pandemic. Many stores on Rodeo Drive that had been closed for months have reopened or are now opening.

LVMH has filed plans with the city of Beverly Hills to open an ultra-luxury hotel, the Cheval Blanc, across the street from the property. The 115-room hotel is scheduled to open in 2025.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsCrown EquityRodeo Drive

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of the project (Credit: SKANSKA via Commercial Observer)

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development
Some businesses in Los Angeles (including Rodeo Drive, pictured here) have boarded up their storefronts as owners prepare for possible unrest on Election Day (Getty)

Election Day in LA includes boarded up stores, added police presence

Election Day in LA includes boarded up stores, added police presence
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home
Glorya Kaufman and the Hearst estate (Getty, The Agency)

Fortress can proceed with Glorya Kaufman lawsuit: judge

Fortress can proceed with Glorya Kaufman lawsuit: judge
The Beverly Hills office (Credit: Google Maps)

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office
Gene Simmons of Kiss (Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns via Getty Images)

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion
LeBron James and the home at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Closing in on title, LeBron James closes on Beverly Hills mansion

Closing in on title, LeBron James closes on Beverly Hills mansion
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen find roomier digs in Benedict Canyon

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen find roomier digs in Benedict Canyon
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.