Months after quietly departing Hilton & Hyland to strike out on their own, Rayni and Branden Williams have a big Hollywood Hills listing.

The 15,000-square-foot estate, which is listed for $58 million, is owned by Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, who founded the hair care company Bed Head, the Wall Street Journal reported. The home features amenities like a pool with a lazy river, two guesthouses and many bespoke sculptural details. The property has seven bedrooms and sits on two acres of land.

The Journal story is a rare instance of publicity for the Williamses, who registered with the state of California in July to launch Williams & Williams Real Estate, but have not discussed the new venture.

The husband-and-wife sales team, a powerhouse of Los Angeles luxury real estate, had been with Hilton & Hyland for more than 10 years.

brought most of their old business with them after leaving Hilton & Hyland. The listed properties on their website includes several homes for sale for more than $50 million.

There is no record of the Mascolo’s Hollywood Hills property on Redfin or Zillow, indicating the home has not yet officially been brought to market. Under the National Association of Realtors rules, agents must post new homes for sale on the Multiple Listing Service within 24 hours of publicizing the available property or face fines and other penalties.

The Mascolos told the Journal they are selling the home because their children have grown and the house is too big for them. They purchased the Paul McLean-designed home for $13.9 million in 2013. [WSJ] — Matthew Blake