Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M

Cindy Robinson Mullen now has 3 properties on the market

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 16, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
600 The Strand and Cindy Robinson Mullen (Realtor, Tim & Cindy)
600 The Strand and Cindy Robinson Mullen (Realtor, Tim & Cindy)

Helicopter heiress Cindy Robinson Mullen has listed her third property of the year, this time in Hermosa Beach.

Robinson Mullen is asking $22.9 million for the 18-year-old home that she inherited from her late mother in 2009, according to Variety. She and her husband Tim Mullen renovated the interior earlier this year.

Robinson Mullen bought an estate in Malibu in July for $14.5 million. A month later she listed a home in Hollywood Hills for $6.25 million and has since reduced the price to $5.75 million. She also has a property on Hawaii’s Big Island on the market for $6.2 million.

The Hermosa Beach home is the priciest of the bunch and is the most expensive listing in Hermosa Beach. It spans 7,500 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The renovation updated the interiors to a contemporary style, characterized by light colors and quasi-modern furniture.

The lot is only 0.15 acres, but sits directly on the beach. The back patio takes full advantage of that with al fresco dining space and a grill area.

Robinson Mullen is the daughter of Robinson Helicopter Company founder Frank Robinson. The 1,300-employee company manufactures the best-selling civilian helicopter of the past 20 years, the Robinson R44. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch 

Tags
Celebrity Real Estatehermosa beachresidential real estate

