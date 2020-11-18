Open Menu

Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park

Firm would seek city incentives; site is also within federal Opportunity Zone

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 18, 2020 12:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ben and Jonathan Rocca (Google Maps)
Ben and Jonathan Rocca (Google Maps)

Rocca Development wants to build an 81-unit apartment complex in Hyde Park and would seek city incentives through the Transit Oriented Communities program.

The Canoga Park-based firm has filed plans for the five-story structure at 5300-5310 South Crenshaw Boulevard, property records show.

The site is about half an acre and now houses a parking lot and a small store. Rocca does not currently own the site. The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

The property is near bus stops for lines running north and south on Crenshaw Boulevard and is also a few blocks north of the future Hyde Park stop on the Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX line, which is under construction.

Rocca is hoping to develop the project with help from Los Angeles’ TOC program, which grants certain entitlements — such as density bonuses — for projects near transit that include affordable units. To qualify for the progra, developers of market-rate projects typically set aside around 10 percent of units for low-income renters.

The site is also eligible for the federal Opportunity Zones program. Developers and investors can defer or in some cases forgo capital gains taxes on real estate investments within Opportunity Zones.

Rocca’s proposed project is next door to where Haroni Investments wants to build a 79-unit apartment complex that is also TOC incentives.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hyde ParkOpportunity Zonestransit oriented communities

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
From left: Abraham Zackary, Jacob Zackary, and Shawn Zackary, with 1017-1031 S Mariposa Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union

Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union
Cypress CEO Michael Sorochinsky and 2217-2235 West Sunset Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Cypress Equity plans 176-unit complex in Echo Park

Cypress Equity plans 176-unit complex in Echo Park
2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard

Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA

Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA
The development site for the planned 207-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms
A rendering of the project (Credit: Yorkwood, LLC)

Developer plans 137-unit complex in Hollywood

Developer plans 137-unit complex in Hollywood
Fareed Kanani and Sean Hashem, with a rendering of the project (Credit: HED via Urbanize, and Greenbridge)

Greenbridge Investment plans 169-unit tower in Koreatown

Greenbridge Investment plans 169-unit tower in Koreatown
944-952 S. Dewey Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Anaheim developer plans 51 units for Koreatown

Anaheim developer plans 51 units for Koreatown
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.