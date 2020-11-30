Open Menu

LA County’s stay-at-home order is most restrictive in state

Protests mount over order that starts today, and limits nonessential retailer capacity to 20%

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 30, 2020 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)
Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)

Los Angeles County’s three-week stay-at-home order, which takes effect today, makes it the most restrictive in California.

The most controversial rule requires restaurants to cease outdoor dining for the duration of the order.

The measure comes as coronavirus cases have been spiking county-wide — and throughout the nation — in recent weeks.

All public and private gatherings are prohibited, except for outdoor religious gatherings and outdoor political protests, according to the Los Angeles Times. Previously, small gatherings of 15 people from up to three households were allowed.

The county’s stay-at-home order reduces capacities allowed at business functions. Retail stores considered essential are now limited to 35 percent capacity, while nonessential businesses — such as hair salons and massage therapy — are limited to 20 percent capacity.

Outdoor museums, zoos, galleries, and aquariums can operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing rules in place. Outdoor gyms, mini-golf, batting cages, and go-kart racing facilities can also operate at 50 percent capacity. Playgrounds not connected to a school or child-care center must close.

Retailers and landlords are among those who are strongly opposed to the move, which the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced last week.

A group of about 50 protesters demonstrated outside the home of L.A. County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer on Sunday.

And Pasadena has opted out of the order. The city has its own health department and chose to break with the county on that measure, although is now considering more strict measures after health inspectors found violations of its own outdoor dining rules at more than 40 out of 60 restaurants inspected last week. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

