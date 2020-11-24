Pasadena is splitting with Los Angeles County over the latter’s plans to halt outdoor dining for at least three weeks starting Wednesday in response to a spreading coronavirus.

The Pasadena City Council announced it would allow restaurants to continue outdoor dining, according to the L.A. Times. The city has its own health department and the authority to make its own policy independent of the county, although until now it has generally followed policy set by the county.

The county’s suspension of outdoor dining applies to restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars. The order came after the five-day average of new Covid-19 cases rose above the 4,000 cases that county health officials warned would trigger such new restrictions.

The state also put in place a 10 p.m. curfew in place in many parts of the state, including L.A. County.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health ordered the shutdown unilaterally, which has been the cause for some backlash, particularly from parties that worry about its impact on businesses that were already struggling amid the pandemic.

The County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the order on Tuesday. Santa Clarita city officials asked the board to hold a public meeting about the order and for the county’s health department to “publicly justify” the decision, according to the L.A. Daily News. Supervisors Kathryn Barger also opposes the order.

County health officials have argued that such a shutdown has slowed the spread of cases in the past and is needed to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed. The City of Long Beach supports the restrictions and will put a nearly identical measure in place on Wednesday night. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch