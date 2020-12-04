Open Menu

Developer admits to campaign donations scheme tied to Sea Breeze apartment project

Samuel Leung reimbursed donors who gave money to committees linked to LA politicians

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 04, 2020 11:40 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the Sea Breeze project and Los Angeles City Hall (Getty)
Rendering of the Sea Breeze project and Los Angeles City Hall (Getty)

A Torrance developer pleaded guilty to his role in a campaign donation scheme that sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to committees supporting eight Los Angeles politicians — including Mayor Eric Garcetti — while the developer’s multifamily development project was under review.

Samuel Leung, 70, admitted to a felony conspiracy count, saying he reimbursed campaign donors from January 2009 through February 2015 for contributions made to politicians while his 352-unit Sea Breeze project in Harbor Gateway neighborhood was under review at City Hall, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Leung was sentenced to 5 years probation and must complete 500 hours of community service. He faced a maximum sentence of nearly 5 years in prison, according to the Times. Leung also agreed to pay an undetermined sum in restitution to the city, and has put $2.5 million in an escrow account while the city Ethics Commissions determines the amount of restitution he owes.

The guilty plea comes the same week that a federal grand jury indicted two real estate developers, their companies and a former L.A. deputy mayor on racketeering charges in connection with the pay-to-play scandal centered on former City Councilman Jose Huizar.

In the Leung case, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said he illegally donated “hundreds of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of eight local politicians that led to the approval” of the Sea Breeze project.

A 2016 Times investigation found that more than 100 people linked to Leung donated a collective $600,000 to local elected officials. The district attorney’s office said Leung recruited these people to make the donations and “reimbursed many of the donors’ contributions.”

It is illegal under California law to contribute money to a political campaign using someone else’s name.
The Times interviewed 12 people who were allegedly part of the scheme and all but one denied any contributions or said they didn’t remember making any donations related to Leung. One person said Leung reimbursed her for at least one donation.

The Sea Breeze project was rejected by the Planning Commission. Garcetti moved to overrule their decision, and the project was approved in early 2015, according to the report. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
corruptionEric GarcettiLA Corruption

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of Dr. Barbara Ferrer and Mayor Eric Garcetti (Getty)

As Covid surges, City of LA issues stay-at-home order

As Covid surges, City of LA issues stay-at-home order
Shenzhen New World chairman Wei Huang and José Huizar (Getty)

“Casino Loyale”: Developers, ex-LA deputy mayor indicted in Huizar corruption scandal

“Casino Loyale”: Developers, ex-LA deputy mayor indicted in Huizar corruption scandal
City Controller Ron Galperin( Credit: Ron Galperin/Wikipedia)

LA controller finds just 228 homeless housing units built with $1.2B bond

LA controller finds just 228 homeless housing units built with $1.2B bond
Wei Huang, Jose Huizar and a rendering of the 77-story tower at 333 S. Figueroa Street (Shenzhen New World Group, Getty)

Huizar-linked Chinese developer sued by construction contractor

Huizar-linked Chinese developer sued by construction contractor
Jose Huizar (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Carmel Partners lobbyist pleads guilty to brokering $150K Huizar bribe

Carmel Partners lobbyist pleads guilty to brokering $150K Huizar bribe
Jose Huizar (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jose Huizar’s trial now set for June 2021

Jose Huizar’s trial now set for June 2021
Jose Huizar and a rendering of the project (Getty, City Market LA)

Huizar-tied community benefits fund linked to DTLA megaproject faces scrutiny

Huizar-tied community benefits fund linked to DTLA megaproject faces scrutiny
Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Mayor Eric Garcetti (Getty, UC Davis School of Law, iStock)

Garcetti balks at termination of eviction moratorium

Garcetti balks at termination of eviction moratorium
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.