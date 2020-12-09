Jade Enterprises plans to develop a 263-unit apartment complex in Pasadena, in what would be its third and largest project of the year in the Los Angeles area.

The project would replace a series of small commercial buildings at 740-790 East Green Street, according to Urbanize, which first reported on the plan. The development site totals 2.33 acres. MVE + Partners is designing the project.

The units are planned as a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with 41 units set aside as affordable. There would also be 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and underground parking, Urbanize reported.

The two buildings would range between three and five stories. Each would have roof decks. The buildings are separated by a long courtyard running through the center of the site. Jade has also agreed to build a 10,500 square foot public park on the site, although designs for that have not been finalized.

If approved, groundbreaking is expected for mid-2023, with a completion date by the end of 2025.

The proposal stands as one of the larger ground-up residential projects that has been pursued in Pasadena in recent years.

In May, Jade filed plans to build a 50-unit complex in Hollywood. It is also partnering with Golden West Properties in Marina del Rey on a 172-unit building. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch