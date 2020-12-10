Open Menu

After 45% price cut, Bel Air spec mansion lists for $99M

Dr. Raj Kanodia developed 34K sf home in step with neighbor Bruce Makowsky’s monster property

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 10, 2020 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Raj Kanodia and 908 Bel Air Rd (Williams & WIlliams Estates Group, Getty)
Raj Kanodia and 908 Bel Air Rd (Williams & WIlliams Estates Group, Getty)

Developer and plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Raj Kanodia, cut deeply into the price on his Bel Air spec mansion. But it’s still one of the priciest homes on the Los Angeles market.

The 34,000-square-foot home, which Kanodia developed nearly in step with Bruce Makowsky’s neighboring megamansion, is now asking $99 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s almost half its $180 million asking price.

Makowsky’s neighboring property sold for $94 million in October 2019. Makowsky originally asked $250 million for that behemoth, and later cut the price to $188 million. Kanodia last year said he’d entertain offers for as low as $120 million.

Kanodia’s mansion has nine bedrooms and ultra-luxury amenities like a massive wine cellar, infinity pool and a floating staircase. The exterior façade is made out of Portuguese limestone.

The doctor-developer told the Journal that the original price tag was an answer to Makowsky’s own listing. The latest price cut also reflects the Mackowsky property closing price.

Still, Kanodia contends his property is “equal… if not better” than Makowsky’s, according to the report. “My house is higher, bigger and has an enormous amount of landscaping, which his does not,” he said.

Kanodia said the pandemic also motivated a price cut. Fewer ultra-rich potential buyers are traveling to L.A. from abroad. Nor are they visiting for his famous rhinoplasties.

“I’m not getting international patients to come in for noses…I’m missing on my Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, London and Moscow patients,” he told the Journal.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

