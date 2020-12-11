Open Menu

Developer’s 269-unit Hollywood tower project finally approved

Champion Real Estate Company’s proposal went through several versions over 6 years

Dec.December 11, 2020 08:15 AM
TRD Staff
Bob Champion and a rendering of the Hollywood tower (Champion, Togawa Smith Martin via Urbanize)
Champion Real Estate Company’s plans for a 30-story tower in Hollywood have been approved after a review that lasted six years and went through several iterations in response to strong opposition.

The 269-unit tower at 6220 Yucca Street has undergone numerous design changes over the years. It was approved on Tuesday when the Los Angeles City Council rejected three appeals of the project, according to Urbanize.

Champion’s first design was a 21-story building. It upsized to a 32-story tower, then downsized to a 20-story building with a hotel, in 2017. Champion added more hotel rooms to the mix the following year, but that was ultimately cut and the height increased.

There will be 7,700 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and a 414-space parking garage.

Togawa Smith Martin is designing the tower. It’s a podium-style building with an amenity deck on the top of the podium. The tower itself has numerous balconies.

The project faced numerous appeals from local housing activists, including the Los Angeles Tenants Union. The group was concerned about the fate of residents living at an apartment complex that will be razed to build the tower.

The tenants union successfully won a condition that those residents will be given the right to take a rent-stabilized unit at the new building, at the same rent they pay today. Champion also has to cover the difference in rent those residents will pay while they build the tower.

A total of 252 units in the development will be subject to the rent stabilization ordinance, which limits rent hikes for the remainder of that tenant’s time in the building.

The other 17 apartments will be deed-restricted affordable housing, rented at levels considered affordable for households with incomes at 50 percent of area median income. Those units remain “affordable” in perpetuity. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

