Open Menu

California Market in Koreatown sells for $58M at bankruptcy auction

80K sf shopping center is home to 25 tenants; largest is namesake grocery store

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 16, 2020 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
450 S Western Ave #1, Los Angeles, CA 90020 (Google Maps, iStock)
450 S Western Ave #1, Los Angeles, CA 90020 (Google Maps, iStock)

Koreatown’s sprawling California Market has sold for $57.5 million in a bankruptcy court auction.

Dana Point-based Jake Sharp Capital bought the property at 350 South Western Avenue, according to the Commercial Observer. California Market totals 80,000 square feet and is 86 percent leased to 25 tenants.

Its namesake grocery store is the shopping center’s largest tenant. Pacific City Bank, Myungrang Hot Dog and BMB Medical are among the others.

While grocery stores have remained open during the pandemic, they have been among the businesses hit hard. Overall, foot traffic was down this year among most large chains though online food orders surged. Shopping centers and malls with multiple tenants have been slammed, with many property owners falling behind on mortgage payments or handing in the keys to lenders.

California Market was owned by Hyun S. Rhee, widow of grocery chain founder Richard Rhee. He immigrated to the U.S. from Korea in 1959 and acquired the property in 1986, eventually expanding the brand.

Richard Rhee became a well-known and controversial figure in 1992 when he and employees armed themselves to defend the market during the riots.

Today, Koreatown is among the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the city. It’s been a center of development, both residential and commercial, over the last several years. [CO] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
KoreatownLA Retail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Dr. Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)

Judge tentatively strikes down LA County outdoor dining ban

Judge tentatively strikes down LA County outdoor dining ban
Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers (iStock, Ventura)

Breaking away: 3 counties look part from SoCal stay-at-home order

Breaking away: 3 counties look part from SoCal stay-at-home order
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

State’s new Covid restrictions target in-person shopping

State’s new Covid restrictions target in-person shopping
Photo illustration of L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer (Getty)

Food fight: Judge grills LA County on outdoor dining ban

Food fight: Judge grills LA County on outdoor dining ban
(Getty, iStock)

Pasadena ignores LA County outdoor dining suspension

Pasadena ignores LA County outdoor dining suspension
Jamie Lee and the development site (Credit: Google Maps)

Jamison files plans for mixed-use complex in Koreatown

Jamison files plans for mixed-use complex in Koreatown
Some businesses in Los Angeles (including Rodeo Drive, pictured here) have boarded up their storefronts as owners prepare for possible unrest on Election Day (Getty)

Election Day in LA includes boarded up stores, added police presence

Election Day in LA includes boarded up stores, added police presence
Forme Development President Damon Chan and rendering of 550 Shatto Place (Forme, Gensler via Urbanize)

Going up: Koreatown tower project developers boost plans

Going up: Koreatown tower project developers boost plans
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.