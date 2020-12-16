Open Menu

Oaktree Capital co-founder pays $26M for Holmby Hills mansion

Billionaire Howard Marks and wife add to their luxury real estate holdings, which include properties on East Coast

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 16, 2020 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Howard and Nancy Marks with 219 S Mapleton Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Howard and Nancy Marks with 219 S Mapleton Drive (Getty, Redfin)

Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks and his wife, Nancy, who are no strangers to luxury real estate, added another Los Angeles area mansion to their holdings.

Billionaire Marks and his wife paid $26.2 million for a Holmby Hills mansion, according to Variety.

The couple acquired the 11,500-square-foot mansion at 219 South Mapleton Drive from Kristen Tutor. She is the sister of Douglas Elliman agent and “Million Dollar Listing” cast member Tracy Tutor, who held the listing. Kristen Tutor paid $13.2 million for the home in 2009.

The mansion was built in 1937 and has nine bedrooms and bathrooms. The grounds covers three quarters of an acre and includes a swimming pool and grassy lawns. There’s a detached guest house with two bedrooms and staff quarters.

Howard and Nancy Marks own a two-house compound in Beverly Hills, and regularly wheel and deal in L.A. real estate. They closed what was then the largest sale in Malibu history in 2013, when they sold their estate at 33064 Pacific Coast Highway for $74.5 million.

They also own four properties in the Hamptons.

Meanwhile, Marks’ Oaktree firm said in April it was looking to raise $15 billion to start distressed debt fund, which would be the largest of its kind. Marks’ holdings also included a unit at the luxury co-op 740 Park Avenue in Manhattan. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Holmby HillsOakmont Capital

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eva Chow and 133 S Mapleton Drive (Getty, Realtor)

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut
Elvis and Priscilla Presley with the home (Credit; Bettmann/Getty Images)

Elvis Presley’s former Holmby Hills home sells for $30M

Elvis Presley’s former Holmby Hills home sells for $30M
Fanny Brice and the home (Credit: Wikipedia and Zillow)

Rebuilt estate in Holmby Hills returns to the market asking $62M

Rebuilt estate in Holmby Hills returns to the market asking $62M
Gala Asher and Kylie Jenner (Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage, and Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner pays $37M for Gala Asher’s Beverly Hills spec mansion

Kylie Jenner pays $37M for Gala Asher’s Beverly Hills spec mansion
3301 South Canfield Avenue (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Oakmont Capital is building a mini multifamily empire in Palms

Oakmont Capital is building a mini multifamily empire in Palms
Gala Asher’s latest spec home to hit the market (Credit: Redfin)

Gala Asher lists “Modern Fortress” in Holmby Hills for $55M

Gala Asher lists “Modern Fortress” in Holmby Hills for $55M
The home on South Mapleton in Holmby Hills

Spelling Manor just sold, but this Holmby Hills estate is back on the market

Spelling Manor just sold, but this Holmby Hills estate is back on the market
Actor Vincent Price and the mansion

Oh, the horror: Vincent Price’s former Holmby Hills manse hits market

Oh, the horror: Vincent Price’s former Holmby Hills manse hits market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.